Dog Days and Summertime SAD

The dog days are here! Starting July 3 to August 11, they are considered a particularly tumultuous time due to high temperatures, droughts, weather aberrations and poor health, with summer colds.



Often associated with summer weather, dog days are truly in reference to when Sirius, or the Dog Star, is visible in the early morning.



Dog days also occur during permanent change of station season. As families and personnel move in and out of the base, make travel plans and do their best to mitigate the effects of summer heat, such as ceasing outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, or ceasing certain activities altogether, they may experience huge shifts in various routines, which could have negative effects on their mental health.



For all the new Marines, families and personnel on base, Marine Corps Logistics Barstow’s Behavioral Health and Family Advocacy Program staff are here to help: Michelle Adams, office manager, Prevention & Education specialist and victim advocate; Jennifer Grunwald, P&E specialist and victim advocate; Jesica Grow, FAP clinician and New Parent Support home visitor ; and LaNell Mayberry, clinical specialist, leader of the Clinical Counseling Program and Substance Assessment and Counseling Program manager. Gunnery Sergeant Richard McGriff, as well as Adams, serve as Sexual Assault Prevention and Response VAs.



The BH and FAP host an information table every month at the Screens & Strikes event at Leatherneck Lanes, the base bowling alley.



“Most of our roles within FAP are dual, reflecting the close-knit nature of MCLB Barstow,” said Grunwald. “The purpose of the FAP information table is to provide a wide range of resources to the families and dependents that reside on base. These resources include stress management classes, educational training, workshops and information about our various programs, along with other clinical resources located off base. By hosting the information table, we aim to inform service members and their dependents about the services FAP provides and to help build a rapport within the military community.”



These information tables can also be found in other locations throughout the year, including at headquarters building during Sexual Assault and Prevention Awareness Month in April, at the Marine Corps Exchange during Mental Health Awareness Month in May, at the School Age Care and Child Development Center buildings, and at various events on base and in the surrounding communities.



“We hope to break the stigma associated with seeking services within behavioral health,” said Grunwald.



The dog days may have just started, but Associated Press News reports that for millions across the country, an ongoing record-breaking heat wave is disrupting lives as they are forced to adjust to the extreme heat. Although these high temperatures are not new to the High Desert and Barstow specifically, it is still very important to be aware of the risks and the impacts it can have on physical and mental health. Especially to those who are not acclimated to such temperatures.



“With any change there is an adjustment period and the more resilient we are, the easier it is to adapt to changes. For some, the summer might have a positive impact on mental health since people take vacations, which is a form of self-care,” Adams said. “There is also a boost of vitamin D from being outdoors and more active. For others, it might mean a change in schedule or routine with kids out of school, or change in sleeping or eating habits because of the heat. Just like people get the winter blues, people can experience Seasonal Affective Disorder in the summertime, too. If you think this is happening to you, please reach out for help and talk to a clinician, chaplain, or a trusted friend that can get you the right resources.”



Summertime SAD is not as widely studied or understood as its more well-known winter variety, but can hit people just as hard, especially as temperatures rise. Self-care is not just a buzz word, it is an important practice for maintaining mental health.



“Some steps to manage mental health with high temperatures is to start with self-care making sure you stay hydrated, stay in cool environments or near cooling stations and do activities in the early morning or late hours when it is cooler. Extreme heat could affect a person’s mental health making them feel more tired than usual. Try to maintain healthy sleep and eating schedules, stay active, keep a good support system and know the resources so you can reach out for help if you need it,” said Adams.



As with any branch of modern medicine, behavioral health continues to evolve. Feedback is critical for staff to continue to assess program efficacy and implement improvements.



“Our FAP manager and staff go over the feedback forms to ensure we are interpreting the information correctly and addressing concerns directly. Then we develop action plans to address any issues or concerns, and we regularly review these plans to ensure we are making progress and meeting the needs of our community,” said Grunwald.

“If anyone is in a crisis, please talk to a professional and expert in the mental health field. We have a no wrong door policy at Behavioral Health, people can call to talk to a clinician and we also provide resources, referrals, and care management,” said Adams.



Please do not hesitate to reach out to MCLB Barstow’s BH staff with any concerns or questions.

For Stress Management Classes, please call FAP P & E: 760-577-6533

To schedule an appointment with a clinician: 760-577-6533

After hours Sexual Assault Hotline: 760-577-6036

After hours Domestic and Child Abuse Hotline: 760-577-6484

24/7 Suicide & Crisis support line: 988

Emergency line: 911

