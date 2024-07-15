MS Surface Pro 9 Improves NAVFAC Washington’s Construction Project Oversite Operations

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has taken a leap forward in technological efficiency with the implementation of the Microsoft (MS) Surface Pro 9. Under a pilot program, 25 devices were distributed throughout the various Facilities Engineering Command Washington locations. The objectives, through a partnership between Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) and Command Information Office (CIO), are to revolutionize mission capabilities in both the field and office environments, enhance productivity and streamline workflows.



PDC Director, Tom Cox expressed his appreciation for the collaboration. “The collaboration with CIO addresses a long-standing need to enhance our field staff's effectiveness. These tools will improve both efficiency and job satisfaction.”



CIO Director, Jim Palumbo emphasized his department’s commitment to enhancing operational effectiveness. He said, “We are laser focused on finding every opportunity we can to better equip our teams in the field and happy to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Surface Pro.”



The MS Surface Pro 9, functions dually as a laptop and tablet, and is a Flank Speed managed device that offers secured versatility, allowing login via PIN or face recognition without a Common Access Card (CAC), although CAC is still required for certain functions.



Javier Molinari, construction director of PDC 5, emphasized the device's adaptability. "It works great, allowing connectivity basically anywhere you have Wi-Fi. It is effective and promotes and enhances productivity. I think we're moving into the future with the device."



Its Organic Light Emitting Diode or OLED touchscreen has high contrast ratio that ensures clear viewing of detailed plans and construction documents, even in outdoor settings. “This device is excellent. I'm able to go out in the field and talk with contractors, pull up plans directly on the tablet and have a good conversation with them,” highlighted Ensign Matthew Satchwell, construction manager at PWD Washington.



Sean Hanlon, PDC 5, construction management specialist and Pilot Program manager noted the device offers ease of use with efficiency. “I have several people in Bethesda. They use it on a daily basis. In fact they've started taking the Surface Pro everywhere they go. All I've got is positive feedback. They love it.”



Engineering Technician Edwin Jones at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Patuxent River, confirms, "Having access in the field and being able to pull up drawings and specs - it's convenient to have everything accessible on site."



The Surface Pro 9 has a long battery life, lightweight design, multiple monitor connectivity and rear-facing camera for high-quality on-site visuals, features that gained the nod of approval of the users. Jake Walter, an engineer technician at Resident Office in Charge of Construction at Joint Base Andrews, describes it as, "smarter, faster, better," adding, "I don't have to bring a camera anymore. I can upload photos into my file system right away."



George Zabet, Engineering Technician at NSA Bethesda noted how impressed he was with its field capabilities. "The fact that we can access MS Teams when we're right in the field... Things that we cannot do when we're using a regular computer."



The device has significantly improved the use of the electronic Construction Management System (eCMS) with its real-time access offering to project information in the field, ability to respond to Requests for Information (RFIs) and close submittals on-site and easy access to drawings and specifications. According to Molinari, “Any construction manager or engineer Technician can log into eCMS and respond to an RFI at the job site while discussing with his contractor.”



The overwhelmingly positive feedback from the pilot program users underscores the device's potential to transform operational capabilities. NAVFAC Washington leadership wants to equip every employee with Surface Pro 9 devices within the next three to six months. Palumbo said, “We look forward to helping bring this capability across all of NAVFAC.”

