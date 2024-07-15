389th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony

FORT TOTTEN, New York (July 13, 2024)- The 389th Combat Service Support Battalion (CSSB) recently conducted a change of command ceremony, bidding farewell to outgoing Commander Lt. Col Terrance Wilson and welcoming Lt. Col Randall Moores as the new commander. Lt. Col Wilson, who served admirably for two years, facilitated a seamless transition for Lt. Col Moores.

Reflecting on his tenure, Lt. Col Wilson remarked, “Battalion command was the best job that I’ve had in the Army. As a battalion commander, you deal with everything from training issues to suicidal ideations to resource constraints to raccoons running loose in the ceilings and you handle it all between meetings at your civilian job and on your way to family activities.”

Lt. Col Wilson even goes on to talk about the highlights of his command time as the battalion commander.

“One of the best things about battalion command is having a Command Sergeant Major. A good Command Sergeant Major takes care of the known unknowns and the unknown unknowns. They take care of the commander’s blind spot that the commander may not be aware of, all while taking care of Soldier issues at the lowest level.”

Lt. Col Wilson will attend Eisenhower School for War College to continue his professional growth and further excel in his military career.

Lt. Col Moores, deeply honored to take command of the CSSB, talks about his future goals in future training and leader development.

“I want to ensure that our Non-Commissioned Officers, specifically Sergeants and Staff Sergeants, know they are empowered to train and prepare their Soldiers. We will focus on training towards METL proficiency but primarily at the squad and platoon level. Our NCOs at this level have the greatest impact on our Soldiers.”

The CSSB looks forward to continuing its mission under the leadership of Lt. Col Moores, focusing on enhancing readiness and soldier welfare through effective training and leadership.

Date Taken: 07.13.2024