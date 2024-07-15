1st Cavalry Division welcomes new artillery brigade commander, honors outgoing one at Camp Adazi, Latvia.

Photo By Spc. Trey Gonzales | U.S. Army Col. Timothy Gatlin, outgoing commander of the Division Artillery Brigade,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trey Gonzales | U.S. Army Col. Timothy Gatlin, outgoing commander of the Division Artillery Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, passes the guidon to Maj. Gen. Kevin Admiral, commander of 1st Cavalry Division, signifying his relinquish of command during a change of command ceremony at Camp Adazi, Latvia, July 12, 2024. Change of Command ceremonies are a long-standing Army tradition that allows troops of the unit to see the new commander and witness as their old commander relinquishes command. 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Gonzales) see less | View Image Page

Ādažu Military Camp, LATVIA — U.S. Army soldiers, allies, the 1st Cavalry Division Band and Honor Guard gathered to send off one commander and welcome another during the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery brigade change of command ceremony July 12, 2024 at Camp Adazi Latvia.



Change of Command ceremonies are a long-standing Army tradition that allows troops of the unit to see the new commander and witness as their old commander relinquishes command.



The ceremony afforded the troopers assigned to the Division Artillery Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, to welcome their new commander, Col. Nicholas Dvonch, and say farewell to Col. Timothy Gatlin after his 24 months as their brigade commander.



Prior to the ceremony, Major General Kevin D. Admiral, 1st Cavalry Division Commanding General, presented Col. Gatlin with the Legion of Merit and Ancient Order of Saint Barbara medals for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the field artillery profession and community.



“This award is really because of you, and you all clocking in every single day to do the work…you’re not lethal, you’re not accurate, you’re not timely by accident,” said Gatlin to his troopers. “That’s all sets and reps, that’s all commitment, that’s all Red Team.”



Maj. Gen. Admiral praised Col. Gatlin’s accomplishments during his time leading the Red Team.



“Colonel Gatlin is a warfighter who hones his warfighting skill and those he’s charged to lead while also ensuring his troopers, their families and the equipment are all cared for,” said Admiral. “Col. Gatlin has always led from the front, and the Red Team is better for it.”



Maj. Gen. Admiral then turned to incoming commander, Col. Nicholas Dvonch, to offer advice for a successful command.



“Command is a privilege. Focus on building your team, sharpening their skills and preparing them for the tough missions that lie ahead,” said Admiral.



Col. Dvonch now takes over a distinguished and decorated unit with a storied history.

“You stand as part of one of the greatest teams on Earth, and now I have the honor to stand by your side. All policies and procedures remain in effect. Win with fires, First Team, Live the Legend,” said Dvonch, officially addressing his troopers for the first time as their brigade commander.



Meanwhile, for the last time, Col. Gatlin addressed his troopers before moving on to the next chapter of his career.



“I see the talent that’s sitting around me, and I want you to realize your best self. Everybody here has that talent. Everybody here’s got to believe that they can do it…I meet this day with mixed emotions and yes, it’s both bitter and sweet. Bitter because I am saying goodbye to such an outstanding unit, yet sweet because I stand here tremendously proud of all we accomplished together over the past 24 months. This is Red Team Six, signing off the net.”