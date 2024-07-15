The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house at the Upper St. Anthony Lock and Dam on the Mississippi River in Minneapolis on July 27.



Corps officials are hosting the free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to allow people to get a behind-the-scenes view of the site, while also getting a better understanding of what the staff do to ensure safe, reliable navigation.



In addition to the open house, Corps staff and partners will have a variety of water safety booths and displays on site. Visitors will have an opportunity to see informative and interactive displays in the observation tower and learn about the importance of wearing a life jacket while on the water. The open house coincides with the Minneapolis Aquatennial celebration.



Upper St. Anthony Lock and Dam is located at 1 Portland Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.



Congress approved the Upper Minneapolis Harbor Development Project in 1937. This project included the construction of the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam that was completed in 1963.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 13:26 Story ID: 476225 Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers hosts open house at Upper St. Anthony Lock and Dam, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.