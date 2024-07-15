Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers hosts open house at Upper St. Anthony Lock and Dam

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house at the Upper St. Anthony Lock and Dam on the Mississippi River in Minneapolis on July 27.

    Corps officials are hosting the free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to allow people to get a behind-the-scenes view of the site, while also getting a better understanding of what the staff do to ensure safe, reliable navigation.

    In addition to the open house, Corps staff and partners will have a variety of water safety booths and displays on site. Visitors will have an opportunity to see informative and interactive displays in the observation tower and learn about the importance of wearing a life jacket while on the water. The open house coincides with the Minneapolis Aquatennial celebration.

    Upper St. Anthony Lock and Dam is located at 1 Portland Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.

    Congress approved the Upper Minneapolis Harbor Development Project in 1937. This project included the construction of the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam that was completed in 1963.

