Coast Guard, partner agencies search for overdue boaters in Green Bay

Courtesy Photo | GREEN BAY, Wis. — U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an adult...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREEN BAY, Wis. — U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an adult and two children from an overdue 18-foot sailing vessel that originally departed from Green Island in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at approximately 4 p.m. on July 13. see less | View Image Page

July 15, 2024

Ninth Coast Guard District Public Affairs

(216) 902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@gmail.com



GREEN BAY, Wis. — U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an adult and two children from an overdue 18-foot sailing vessel that originally departed from Green Island in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at approximately 4 p.m. on July 13.



The overdue vessel was found at 6:22 a.m. today, and Station Sturgeon Bay towed the vessel to Fish Creek, Wisconsin. The three missing persons were not found underneath the capsized vessel.



A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Sturgeon Bay and an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter from Air Station Traverse City are included in the assets deployed to conduct search efforts.



A Coast Guard Auxiliary flight is also scheduled to search today.



Partner agencies involved in the search efforts include, but are not limited to; Gibraltar Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Air National Guard, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Oconto Sheriff’s Office, Oconto Fire and Rescue, and Door County departments.



Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received the initial report at 4:27 p.m. on July 14 of the overdue vessel. The sailing vessel with three people aboard was heading to Oconto, Wisconsin.



Approximately 24 hours later, when the Coast Guard received the initial report, the reporting source stated that the vessel owner’s truck and trailer were still at the boat ramp and that their phone calls went straight to voicemail.



Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched Station Sturgeon Bay’s 25-foot Response Boat-Small and an MH 60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Traverse City to commence initial search efforts.



Multiple local agencies provided assets to assist with search efforts in the area extending from Green Bay, Wisconsin, up to Ellison Bay, Wisconsin.



More information will be provided as it becomes available.



For inquiries regarding the Coast Guard and partner agencies’ search for the missing persons please contact the Ninth Coast Guard District Public Affairs office at (216) 902-6020 or via email at D9PublicAffairs@gmail.com



-USCG-