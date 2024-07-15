WR-ALC achieves Dowty Propellers repair facility milestone

Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 572nd Commodities Maintenance Squadron Dowty...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 572nd Commodities Maintenance Squadron Dowty Propellers Shop team commemorated the first Dowty R391 Propeller overhaul through the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex with a photo at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 13, 2024. The ceremony celebrated the completion of the first R391 propeller overhauled through the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins AFB. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The 572nd Commodities Maintenance Squadron Dowty Propellers Shop with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex has repaired the first Dowty Propeller at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.



To commemorate the milestone, the 572nd CMXS and Dowty Propellers, a GE Aerospace company, held a ceremony at the C-130J aircraft propeller repair facility.



The facility is the result of a Public Private Partnership between WR-ALC, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center C-130J Hercules Division Program Office, and General Electric Aviation. The depot repairs and overhauls the C-130J aircraft R391 propeller.



Brig. Gen. Jon Eberlan, WR-ALC commander, said the depot plays a pivotal role in generating warfighter readiness.



“Our partnership with Dowty in the sustainment of the C-130J aircraft propellers allows the depot to meet the need of keeping aircraft in the hands of the warfighter,” he said. “As the Air Force undergoes changes to strengthen readiness, the WR-ALC will continue to provide support through world-class maintenance and overhaul of weapon systems that support the United States Air Force mission.”



Vann Burkart, Dowty Depot program manager, said the ceremony celebrates the completion of the first R391 propeller overhauled in the WR-ALC depot and marks the culmination of a great deal of effort from multiple organizations to make this partnership a reality.



“The WR-ALC depot represents the evolution of an ever-growing relationship between Dowty and the United States Air Force where we can work together to deliver the best possible products, support and service to the C-130J fleet,” he said. “The throughput at the depot will steadily increase as we ramp up our operations, but the ultimate goal will be to maximize the capability of both the personnel based here and the facility itself.”



Jonathan Tucker, 572nd CMXS director, said the ceremony is to recognize all the hard work that went in to getting the first unit sold.



“With the delivery of the first six-blade propeller, WR-ALC proves to our Dowty partners and the United States Air Force that we have again expanded our depot capability in supporting the C-130J aircraft fleet,” he said. “That is important to the U.S Air Force, because the C-130J serves a critical role in our nation’s defense. The hardworking men and women supporting this effort understand the role of the C-130J and take pride in establishing this capability.”



Tucker said there are over 300 C-130J model aircraft in the fleet, and more being built.



“There are a lot of potential workloads for WR-ALC to expand our public-private partnership with Dowty,” he said. “Just like the D-checks and center wing replacements being performed in the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group, the goal is to have the 402nd CMXG as the depot of choice for the C-130J propellers.”



Tucker said he is delighted with his team’s efforts to complete the propeller.



“It means a lot to me as the director to have witnessed the support from our mission partners and employees in the 572nd CMXS that have allowed this opportunity to finally arrive,” he said.



Burkart agreed.



“I have already witnessed, from both Dowty and WR-ALC personnel, the passion for this program, the dedication to quality, and the commitment to deliver the best possible product to the U.S. Air Force,” he said. “It makes me proud to be part of this team, and I am excited for the future.”