NUWC Division Newport honors outstanding achievements in 2023 Annual Awards ceremony

NEWPORT, R.I. – Individual and team accomplishments from the 2023 calendar year were celebrated at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Annual Awards ceremony on June 20. There were 183 award winners in 26 award categories.



Roughly 200 employees reviewed 311 nominations to determine the winners.



Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings congratulated the winners and thanked the nominees for their efforts.



“What all of the nominees have done in the past year is really quite incredible,” Hennings said. “Ultimately, what you do every day is develop and bring capabilities to the fleet. Thank you for all of your hard work in 2023.”



Technical Director Marie Bussiere welcomed everyone to the ceremony and noted that the awards are a reminder of the important work that takes place daily at Division Newport.



“These awards underscore why ‘What We Do Matters,’” Bussiere said. “Every day you demonstrate your unique support to the fleet and commitment to delivering critical capabilities to our warfighters.



Your accomplishments over the past year have further enhanced NUWC Division Newport’s reputation as a vital organization in the undersea enterprise and as a partner of choice, a tradition that began over 154 years ago.”



The Shallow Water Urgent Build (SWUB) In-Water Test and Evaluation Events Team, comprised of employees in several departments, won the prestigious Commander/Technical Director Award, which recognizes an outstanding contribution to Division Newport in the area of project management, engineering, scientific achievement, cost reduction, lifesaving, civic duties or any other appropriate achievements that reflects favorably upon the Division, its mission or its personnel.



Team members from the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department include Rachael Amore, Sean Carcanague, Kyle Edwards, Kyle Fenton, Jason Lemish, Charles Lury, Jorge Martinez, Jay Patel, Abigail Reid, Winston Spencer, Amanda Thompson, Matthew Villanueva, Stefanie Zamorski and Michael Zhang. Other team members are Philipp Baumann and Mitchell Picard, both of the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, Nicholas Raposa of the Undersea Warfare Engineering and Analysis Department, and Taylor Velasco of the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department.



The team successfully planned and executed two highly complex and operationally significant exercises to provide the fleet with new time-critical warfighting capabilities. The first-of-its-kind exercise involved meticulous coordination across multiple ships, a U.S. submarine, commercial aircraft, and Navy helicopters. The test plan included 20 firings against multiple targets in various configurations.



Tyler Revett, an engineer in Division Newport’s Sensor and Sonar Systems Department, was presented with the Outstanding New Employee Award. The award recognizes an employee who exhibits “growth far exceeding the normal expectations of an employee with the time in grade.”



In under two years of employment at Division Newport, Revett has demonstrated a desire to learn the technologies that enable development of advanced concept prototypes with a focus on innovation, the award states.



Revett has become the principal investigator of the Tactical Sandbox Applications Team, which develops, tests, and integrates modern, intuitive, HTML5 web-based training applications to teach Sailors fundamental topics in sonar, electronic warfare, underwater propagation, and acoustic analysis. In 2023, Revett provided Sandbox demonstrations to Division Newport personnel and stakeholders across the fleet.



Selected to join the Future Submarine Concept Design 219 Internal Investment Team, Revett has been working with a cross-department group to come up with a new SSN concept design for the future 2040-50 combat environment.



Caroline Diette, deputy director of Corporate Communications, served as the master of ceremonies for the ceremony.



“While our award winners represent the best of the best for 2023, all nominees should be proud of their successes over the past year − you are truly in elite company,” Diette said.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



