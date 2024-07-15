U.S. Army and NATO Allies Achieve First-Ever A400M HIRAIN Mission

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – In the relentless arena of modern warfare, where the thunder of battle can define nations, the U.S. Army orchestrates a symphony of strategy and firepower known as HIRAIN, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration. HIRAIN isn't just a military operation; it is a symphony of strategy and firepower that pushes the edge of innovation.



A HIRAIN operation’s value lies in its ability to facilitate the agile transportation and deployment of critical military hardware, combining the precision of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) with the mobility of the A400M aircraft for the first time. U.S. Army Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, joined forces with partners from Latvia, Belgium and Luxembourg to achieve this historic first A400M HIRAIN.



Capt. Andrew Shaughnessy, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3-27 FAR, observed that this multinational and joint operation not only marked the first A400M HIRAIN but also constituted the first A400M HIRAIN live-fire exercise and validation of emerging HIRAIN tactics, techniques, and procedures.



"With numerous A400Ms in the NATO fleet and in the European Air Transport Command (EATC), this event drastically increased the number of mobility aircraft that can execute HIRAINs within NATO," Shaughnessy said.



Charlie Battery transported a launcher loaded with live training ammunition and a platoon operations center vehicle from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, for the event. From Lielvarde they convoyed to the Adazi Training Area to conduct the live-fire exercise. After launching three rockets, they returned to Lielvarde and promptly flew back to Ramstein. Shaughnessy emphasized that this event built upon a previous load test and validation conducted in November 2023, which involved Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the United States.



“Following the load test, the loadmaster subject matter experts from the German 62 Air Transport Wing produced a set of common load-plans for all EATC A400M nations for the HIMARS and platoon operations center HMMWV,” Shaughnessy said. “While it was enormous undertaking to coordinate, requiring significant input from USAF stakeholders, the Belgians pressed forward and executed the live validation.”



The 20th Squadron Tactical Airlift, 15th Wing Air Transport, stationed in Melsbroek, Belgium, carried out the HIRAIN with a mix of Belgian and Luxembourgish crew members. The 15th Wing Air Transport is currently transitioning from operating the C-130H to operating the A400M as its primary weapons system, said Belgium Maj. Nicholas Dhont, Section Chief Air Transport A3.4.



Dhont stated that while challenges arose during the mission's planning and execution, it was successful on numerous levels. He highlighted Belgium's ability to execute special tasks swiftly even during a transitional period for the unit, underscoring their role as a reliable NATO partner projecting formidable fires capabilities along Europe's eastern flank. Moreover, the mission demonstrated the capabilities of the A400M weapons system – capabilities that enhance the lethality of HIMARS systems.



"Convincing people on all fronts was probably a hard sell at times, but all the more worth it,” Dhont said. “We’re ecstatic about this new capability and its NATO relevance. We’ve really put the Belgian military on the map once again and with this new capability and all the new ones on the horizon we’re a force to be reckoned with."



Luxembourg Capt. Ben Kauffman, the aircraft commander of the A400M during the mission and mission commander of the airlift operation, stressed that his main objective was to find a solution enabling tactical air-land operations. While his crew specialized in cargo handling, Kauffman focused on evaluating the mission's operational and tactical requirements. He emphasized that this mission has opened the doors for NATO capabilities.



“NATO is more important than ever right now,” Kauffmann said. “The cooperation with the USA is more important than ever. We have demonstrated a perfect interoperability.”



The mission's success validated the A400M's capabilities, dispelling past doubts and proving it is a prevailing transport asset within the European Union. Additionally, it strengthened the collaboration among NATO partners and partner nations.



“We flew to Latvia, a Belgium/Luxembourg asset, with U.S. load to provide support to Latvia,” Kauffmann said. “Yes, together we can. It shows that any nation can expect this help within the ‘core’ (middle) of Europe.”



The mission's success, conducted within the framework of Latvia's Winter Shield exercise, carries significant implications for future warfighting. It resonated throughout Charlie Battery, 3-27 FAR. Capt. Rachelle Stewart, the Battery's commander at the time, praised her Soldiers for their rigorous training and outstanding performance, surpassing the expectations she set.



“For large scale combat operations and for working with our partnered forces, this is a great achievement,” Stewart said. “It shows that we can work together with our NATO allies and be able to perform cross-country, cross-platform operation. This is the first time a HIRAIN was performed in an ETAC A400M Aircraft, and it can create unique training opportunities in the future.”



Both Dhont and Stewart acknowledged the challenges of pre-coordination among all participating nations but highlighted the resilience and determination that enabled them to overcome these challenges. U.S. Army 1st Lt. Benjamin Jepko, a fire directions officer for Winter Shield, assigned to 3-27 FAR, shared similar sentiments. For Jepko, the most gratifying aspect of the operation was collaborating with experts from different nations.



"Luxembourg, Belgium, and Latvia made significant contributions to the success of this mission," Jepko said. "Working with these Soldiers and Airmen was a pleasure due to their expertise in their respective fields."



Since HIMARS entered the European theater, starting with the arrival of 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade in 2022, and continuing with 4-133 FAR after the redeployment of 3-27 FAR, HIMARS Battalions have shattered barriers and enhanced interoperability with NATO partners, Stewart said.



“It's exciting to realize that HIMARS are not just a relevant and lethal weapon system but also a vital one,” Stewart said.

