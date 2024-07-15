Historic Convergence: Entire U.S. Coast Guard Airframe Fleet Assembles at AIRSTA Elizabeth City for Rare Photo Opportunity

In a rare and impressive gathering, every airframe in the U.S. Coast Guard fleet converged at one location on 14 June 2024. This remarkable photo opportunity was made possible during the Long Range Command and Control Aircraft (LRCCA) visit to AIRSTA Elizabeth City, NC. Pictured: HC-130J, C-27J, HC-144, C-37B, MH-60T, MH-65E

