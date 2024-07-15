Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Historic Convergence: Entire U.S. Coast Guard Airframe Fleet Assembles at AIRSTA Elizabeth City for Rare Photo Opportunity

    ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Story by Missy Mimlitsch 

    Aviation Logistics Center

    In a rare and impressive gathering, every airframe in the U.S. Coast Guard fleet converged at one location on 14 June 2024. This remarkable photo opportunity was made possible during the Long Range Command and Control Aircraft (LRCCA) visit to AIRSTA Elizabeth City, NC. Pictured: HC-130J, C-27J, HC-144, C-37B, MH-60T, MH-65E”

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: COAST GUARD STATION ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
