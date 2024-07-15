Commander, Navy Installations Command Implements Relaxed Clothing Policy at All of the Navy’s Shore Galleys

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 15, 2024) – Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) has implemented a relaxed clothing policy for military patrons at all of the Navy’s 80 shore galleys.



Previously, installation commanding officers set their own dress policies for the galleys located on their bases. These inconsistent polices sometimes led to confusion and overly restrictive requirements for attire at some locations may have discouraged Sailors from utilizing galleys on their base.



“We want to ensure those eating at our galleys enjoy a comfortable dining experience and that starts with their clothing,” said Leslie Gould, Director of Fleet & Family Readiness. “We know that our Sailors have busy lives and may be fitting their meals into a hectic schedule. If they’re on their way to the gym or out running errands, we don’t want restrictive clothing policies to discourage them from dining at our galleys.”



The new Policy for Shore Galley Attire permits most civilian clothes that are clean, in good condition, do not contain offensive language or pictures and aren’t overly revealing. This includes sandals, board shorts and clean physical training clothing.



Those in military uniform must comply with appropriate uniform guidance. Navy schoolhouse students or recruits may be subject to additional dress code requirements without waiver to the new policy.



The full Policy for Shore Galley Attire can be viewed here.



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family. Follow CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; X, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 Story ID: 476193