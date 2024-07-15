Goodfellow celebrates Norwegian Foot March participants

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - - The Norwegian Foot March, also known as Marsjmerket, is a physical endurance event where participants carry an 11 kg (24.25 lbs) rucksack and cover a distance of 18.6 miles.
The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 during World War I and was created to test the marching endurance of Norwegian soldiers. It aims to move large units over long distances while maintaining combat readiness.
More than a century later, the event transformed into an opportunity for service members from different branches and nations to unite and challenge themselves. If a service member completes the march, they earn a foreign service badge for their dress uniforms.
To earn a Norwegian Armed Forces skills badge, participants must finish the course within a specific time limit determined by their age and gender.
On April 20th, 2024, the 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted a Norwegian Foot March at Goodfellow, with military and civilian personnel participating.
As a result, Goodfellow hosted a ceremony to congratulate the recipients of the Norwegian Armed Forces skills badge, honoring their dedication and endurance in completing the event.
Congratulations to the recipients!
Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Rogers
Senior Airman Caleb Strout
Airman 1st Class Alex Johnson
Staff Sgt. Shaun Bradley
Sgt. 1st Class Kamal Moustafhim
Airman Cameron Dobis
Capt. Tyler Sumrall
Staff Sgt. Jarek Akers
Airman Tyrell Clayton
Pvt. Tobias Robinson
Airman 1st Class James Giarrusso
Staff Sgt. Connor Baygents
Airman 1st Class Trever Yancey
Seaman Apprentice Collins Cushman
2nd Lt. Quinton Steward
Sgt. 1st Class Adam Sparrow
Cpl. Justin Vanoy
Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Locklear (Tinker AFB)
Tech. Sgt. Taylor Cyr (Lackland AFB)
Maj. Brian Scallion
Capt. Michael Holyoak
2nd Lt. Wendy Dannemiller
Capt. Madeleine Kosman
Airman Molly Griffiths
Master Sgt. Ashley Figueroa (Tinker AFB)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 10:39
|Story ID:
|476191
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow celebrates Norwegian Foot March participants, by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.