    Goodfellow celebrates Norwegian Foot March participants

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Story by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - - The Norwegian Foot March, also known as Marsjmerket, is a physical endurance event where participants carry an 11 kg (24.25 lbs) rucksack and cover a distance of 18.6 miles.
    The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 during World War I and was created to test the marching endurance of Norwegian soldiers. It aims to move large units over long distances while maintaining combat readiness.
    More than a century later, the event transformed into an opportunity for service members from different branches and nations to unite and challenge themselves. If a service member completes the march, they earn a foreign service badge for their dress uniforms.
    To earn a Norwegian Armed Forces skills badge, participants must finish the course within a specific time limit determined by their age and gender.
    On April 20th, 2024, the 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted a Norwegian Foot March at Goodfellow, with military and civilian personnel participating.
    As a result, Goodfellow hosted a ceremony to congratulate the recipients of the Norwegian Armed Forces skills badge, honoring their dedication and endurance in completing the event.
    Congratulations to the recipients!
    Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Rogers
    Senior Airman Caleb Strout
    Airman 1st Class Alex Johnson
    Staff Sgt. Shaun Bradley
    Sgt. 1st Class Kamal Moustafhim
    Airman Cameron Dobis
    Capt. Tyler Sumrall
    Staff Sgt. Jarek Akers
    Airman Tyrell Clayton
    Pvt. Tobias Robinson
    Airman 1st Class James Giarrusso
    Staff Sgt. Connor Baygents
    Airman 1st Class Trever Yancey
    Seaman Apprentice Collins Cushman
    2nd Lt. Quinton Steward
    Sgt. 1st Class Adam Sparrow
    Cpl. Justin Vanoy
    Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Locklear (Tinker AFB)
    Tech. Sgt. Taylor Cyr (Lackland AFB)
    Maj. Brian Scallion
    Capt. Michael Holyoak
    2nd Lt. Wendy Dannemiller
    Capt. Madeleine Kosman
    Airman Molly Griffiths
    Master Sgt. Ashley Figueroa (Tinker AFB)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US
