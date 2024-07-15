Goodfellow celebrates Norwegian Foot March participants

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - - The Norwegian Foot March, also known as Marsjmerket, is a physical endurance event where participants carry an 11 kg (24.25 lbs) rucksack and cover a distance of 18.6 miles.

The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 during World War I and was created to test the marching endurance of Norwegian soldiers. It aims to move large units over long distances while maintaining combat readiness.

More than a century later, the event transformed into an opportunity for service members from different branches and nations to unite and challenge themselves. If a service member completes the march, they earn a foreign service badge for their dress uniforms.

To earn a Norwegian Armed Forces skills badge, participants must finish the course within a specific time limit determined by their age and gender.

On April 20th, 2024, the 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted a Norwegian Foot March at Goodfellow, with military and civilian personnel participating.

As a result, Goodfellow hosted a ceremony to congratulate the recipients of the Norwegian Armed Forces skills badge, honoring their dedication and endurance in completing the event.

Congratulations to the recipients!

Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Rogers

Senior Airman Caleb Strout

Airman 1st Class Alex Johnson

Staff Sgt. Shaun Bradley

Sgt. 1st Class Kamal Moustafhim

Airman Cameron Dobis

Capt. Tyler Sumrall

Staff Sgt. Jarek Akers

Airman Tyrell Clayton

Pvt. Tobias Robinson

Airman 1st Class James Giarrusso

Staff Sgt. Connor Baygents

Airman 1st Class Trever Yancey

Seaman Apprentice Collins Cushman

2nd Lt. Quinton Steward

Sgt. 1st Class Adam Sparrow

Cpl. Justin Vanoy

Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Locklear (Tinker AFB)

Tech. Sgt. Taylor Cyr (Lackland AFB)

Maj. Brian Scallion

Capt. Michael Holyoak

2nd Lt. Wendy Dannemiller

Capt. Madeleine Kosman

Airman Molly Griffiths

Master Sgt. Ashley Figueroa (Tinker AFB)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 10:39 Story ID: 476191 Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow celebrates Norwegian Foot March participants, by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.