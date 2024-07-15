21st Medical Squadron cut ribbon on Schriever clinic expansion

The 21st Medical Squadron held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, July 1, 2024, to celebrate the expansion of the Schriever Clinic.



The clinic now includes a 14,000 square foot expansion which nearly doubled its original size allowing for increased capacity. Construction began in 2018, going through multiple phases before being completed this year. The new facility will enable the 21st MS to continue providing healthcare to its beneficiaries and Space Base Delta 1 mission partners utilizing updated equipment and a modernized facility design.



The clinic also features a new physical therapy department that will aim to keep more patients in-house versus sending them to other medical treatment facilities in the area.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Amanda Transue, 21st Medical Squadron medical operations flight commander, says that she is excited about the expansion and the updated facilities.



“The men and women of the 21st MS are thrilled to have a modernized facility from which to continue rendering top-notch patient care. We are so grateful to witness the completion of the expansion project and are appreciative for the teamwork, dedication, and diligence of our mission partners as we celebrate the culmination of this multi-year project.”

