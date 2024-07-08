USAMMC-E holds change of command ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Col. Chad Vermillion speaks after taking command of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Chad Vermillion speaks after taking command of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe July 10 at Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Holger Koelsch) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe held a change of command ceremony July 10, recognizing its outgoing commander, Col. Deon Maxwell, and welcoming the unit’s next leader.



“While we are celebrating two commanders coming in and out, it’s more than just that,” said Col. Marc Welde, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command. “It’s really about the entire team -- the nearly 300 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, civilians and contractors that comprise the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe.”



USAMMC-E is one of three direct reporting units to AMLC, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.



Welde presided over the ceremony, which included the traditional passing of the unit colors to symbolize the senior leader’s trust in the incoming commander, Col. Chad Vermillion, to lead USAMMC-E and its dynamic mission sets.



Serving as the theater lead agent for medical materiel, USAMMC-E supports over 650 joint and interagency stakeholders throughout U.S. Army European Command, U.S. Army African Command and U.S. Army Central Command, along with Department of State activities in the region.



On an annual basis, the center executes more than $150 million in Class VIII medical materiel sales and manages more than 5,000 stock line items valued at $14 million, while fulfilling more than 46,000 optical fabrication orders and completing over 3,000 medical maintenance work orders.



USAMMC-E also regularly supports multiple joint and partner exercises that increase readiness and interoperability throughout NATO’s footprint in Europe.



Maxwell was quick to recognize the dedication and efforts of the USAMMC-E workforce, who have continued to meet the challenge of multiple high-priority missions in recent years. This included COVID-19 response efforts, Operations Allies Welcome and Allies Refuge, and support to Ukraine, all while managing a move from the center’s previous location in Pirmasens.



“And not once, during all of that, did this team fail to deliver,” he said.



Welde highlighted several changes undertaken by the organization over Maxwell’s two years in command, including modernizations to business process, leveraging new technology to improve operations and transparency, and organizational changes to meet current and future demands.



“Simply put, Deon and his team improved operational support to the warfighter, while increasing efficiencies within the organization and reducing stress on the workforce,” Welde said.



Reflecting on USAMMC-E’s accomplishments over the past few years, Vermillion said he is honored to continue to build on the unit’s “exceptional” work to support medical readiness throughout the theater and beyond.



The new commander, who brings 23 years of experience to the job, shared a quick story, looking back to when he was a young officer faced with a difficult medical logistics problem.



He remembers picking up the phone to call USAMMC-E because he didn’t know where to turn for help.



The answer on the other side of the line? “That’s why we’re here.”



“That was the first time in my career I truly experienced the power a supporting organization can bring to the fight,” Vermillion said. “That’s when I knew I truly belonged to the medical logistics community and I haven’t looked back since.”



Vermillion, and his wife, Kristin, come to USAMMC-E from the U.S. Army War College, where the new commander recently earned a master’s degree in strategic studies. Prior to that, in June 2021, he served as commander of the 10th Field Hospital, deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield, where he also commanded the U.S. Military Hospital-Kuwait.



Maxwell, who will next head to the U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, said he couldn’t think of a better senior leader to pass the baton as USAMMC-E’s next leader.



“I trust that you are the right leader at the right time to take this command,” Maxwell said, “and I’m excited to see you take this organization to new heights.”