Crisis Stabilization Unit Services at USNH Guam

Courtesy Photo | Behavioral health technicians, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Tombra Samson and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Rosanna Nugent, Mental Health Department, USNH Guam, debrief Crisis Stabilization Unit cases at the end of their shift. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Travis Stickney, USNH Guam)

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam expands mental health capabilities with the launch of a Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) for acute mental health services. Alternative to emergency departments and psychiatric hospitalizations, CSUs provide intensive short-term stabilization to service members experiencing a behavioral health crisis that cannot wait until a regularly scheduled appointment.



“We recognize that every service member deserves a deliberate strategy for strengthening their mental health,” said Cmdr. Francine Segovia, Director for Mental Health, USNH Guam. “USNH Guam is helping Sailors to meet their mental health needs.”



Segovia stated that the goal is to provide a safe place to stabilize the service member and get them back to their units and families as quickly as possible by providing assessment, diagnosis and treatment planning, monitoring, referral and transition. Segovia added that CSUs have the potential to save lives and provide patients the care they deserve.



“A critical factor to the success of the CSU and the ability of the staff to launch this service line rests with the dedicated active-duty behavioral health technicians,” said Cmdr. Segovia. “Their tasks have expanded from front desk administrative tasks to top utilization of their clinical skillsets.”



According to Segovia, USNH Guam launched the CSU in March 2024 and has seen an increase in patient satisfaction and a decrease in medical evacuations. Segovia added, as of June 2024, USNH Guam provided CSU services for 128 service members. Among the 128 cases, majority of the service members spent one night or less in the clinic, with over 90 percent returning to their units when fit for full duty.



“The CSU has the full support of its Navy and Marine Corps medical and installation commanding officers at USNH Guam, Camp Blaz, and Naval Base Guam,” said Cmdr. Segovia.