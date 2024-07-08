Enlisted-led Sunset Parade to Honor Service and Sacrifice

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, July 16, Marine Barracks Washington will present the enlisted-led Sunset Parade at the iconic Marine Corps War Memorial. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, will serve as the hosting official and honor two organizations dedicated to supporting service members and veterans: Patrol Base Abbate and the Travis Manion Foundation.



Since its inception in September 1956, the Sunset Parade has been a testament to the valor and dedication of Marines, paying tribute to those whose "uncommon valor was a common virtue." Conducted in the shadow of the 32-foot-high figures of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, the parade showcases the precision, professionalism, and esprit de corps of the Marines.



The enlisted-led Sunset Parade is a proud tradition highlighting noncommissioned officers' critical role in the Marine Corps. Often referred to as the backbone of the Corps, enlisted Marines with pay grades of E-4 and E-5 serve as the vital link between commanders, officers, and enlisted Marines. This parade is a unique opportunity for these noncommissioned officers to demonstrate their leadership and commitment to excellence.



Fred R. Terling, a former Marine currently residing in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, served at Marine Barracks Washington from 1983 to 1985. He served all three years in Alpha Company, 2nd Platoon, and supported numerous parades, ceremonies, funerals, White House details, and dignified transfers. As a Lance Corporal, he marched in the enlisted-led Sunset Parade, an experience that left a lasting impact on him.



"Being an NCO was a launching pad," Terling reflects. "It's the rank where I no longer felt like I was learning, but rather leading. My most prolific years were E-4 and E-5, which I earned meritoriously. In 1987, I took nearly every board and was the honor grad of every school I attended. The competition was tough, but what got me through was preparing with a fellow NCO who was a direct competitor. We studied and drilled together and inspected each other's wall lockers. I learned throughout that process, to compete at the highest level, prepare with the person who is going to be your ultimate challenge. To this day, I hold this at my core."



Reflecting on his parade experiences, Terling shared, "At the time, most of the parades were really just a thing to do. After attending one as part of the 8th & I Reunion Association with fellow veterans, I broke down and wept with overwhelming pride. We did this, no, I did this. No words, but rather an experience I will carry with me to the grave."



He offers this advice to current and future Marines participating in these prestigious events: "Be in that moment. It is a once-in-a-lifetime event that very, very few will ever experience. You will look back on this time years from now with an appreciation for it that you can't possibly comprehend right now."



Sgt. Maj. Ruiz emphasized the significance of this event. "One of the Marine Corps' greatest strengths is our cohesive and disciplined enlisted Marines," said Ruiz. "We refer to our noncommissioned officers as the backbone of the Corps, and the all-enlisted parade is one of the best visual examples of that. The top enlisted leaders from across the Corps and I will be front row watching proudly, with the Corps' most iconic monument in the background. It's motivating."



Among those leading the parade staff is Cpl. Paul D. Osterman, a native of Sussex, Wisconsin, who will march as the senior swordsman. "This parade is a testament to the trust and responsibility placed in us as noncommissioned officers," said Osterman. "We are committed to upholding the highest standards of the Corps and leading by example."



Marching as a platoon commander is Cpl. Zachary R. Ferdinand, a native of Centreville, Virginia. "Being a noncommissioned officer means setting the example for my junior Marines by doing the work that needs to be done even when nobody wants to do it, or by being there when they need help," said Ferdinand. "I'm pretty proud to be marching platoon commander in the enlisted parade. I've been given the opportunity to represent enlisted Marines throughout the Corps and I'm trying to do it to the best of my abilities."



Leading the musical aspect of the parade is Sgt. Brandon L. Johnson, a native of San Antonio, Texas, who will march as the drum major. "To me, the NCO parade represents the fact that, in the absence of senior leadership, the noncommissioned officers can and will execute the mission as normal," said Johnson. "Noncommissioned officers are the driving force of the Marine Corps. As small unit leaders, we have the greatest impact on the mission, development of Marines, and sustainability of our beloved Corps."



Join Marine Barracks Washington at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on July 16 at 7 pm to witness this extraordinary event and honor the commitment and courage of United States Marines.

