USAG Rheinland-Pfalz awards Public Service Commendation Medal to Stephanie Keenan for community contributions

Courtesy Photo | Stephanie Keenan, wife of Lt. Col. Jeffrey Keenan, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Stephanie Keenan, wife of Lt. Col. Jeffrey Keenan, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB) – Enhanced commander, was recently awarded the Public Service Commendation Medal by Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army garrison outgoing commander, for her exceptional volunteering service to the Baumholder Military Community from June 2022 – July 2024. (Photo by Bernd Mai) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Col. Reid Furman, (outgoing) commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, recently awarded Stephanie Keenan, spouse of Lt. Col. Jeffrey Keenan, commander of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB) – Enhanced, with the Public Service Commendation Medal for her exceptional volunteer service to the Baumholder Military Community (BMC) spanning from June 2022 to July 2024.



Keenan was recognized for her contributions in support of the United Service Organization (USO), German-American Friendship, the 44th ESB, and for her role as the School Advisor Committee Chairperson.



Keenan served as the School Advisor Committee (SAC) Chairperson for SY22/23 and SY23/24, playing a key role in reestablishing the SAC post COVID. Alongside her family dog, Finlea, she dedicated numerous hours volunteering in the Smith Elementary School library and Preschool Services for Children with Disabilities (PSCD) programs, enriching the lives of students through reading and encouragement.



Keenan and Finlea volunteered during lunch, recess, and other after-school events, consistently providing support to students at the school. Additionally, Keenan authored a children’s book detailing her and Finlea's experiences at Smith Elementary School.



Her USO nomination reads:



“We at USO Baumholder would like to share with you the outstanding contributions that Stepanie Keenan has made to the Baumholder Military Community through volunteering with USO. Since joining our volunteer team in June 2022, Stephanie has supported our center operations and events through a total of 130 hours of volunteer time. Stephanie has gone above and beyond in supporting our soldiers by spearheading USO's Motor Pool Monday and Finlea Fridays!



Snow, rain or heat, the USO, along with therapy dog Finlea, is heading down to the Baumholder's Motor Pools once a month to deliver some cheer to our Soldiers! No matter how much coffee, water, hot chocolate, Gatorade or handwarmers we bring, it's the loving on Finlea and generosity of volunteers like Stephanie that make a huge impact on our service members!



Stephanie has also supported the USO in benefiting the lives of our Baumholder Families. By volunteering with at USO programs like Story Time and Craft, Full STEAM Ahead and Finlea Fridays, Stephanie has significantly strengthened the Baumholder Community. Stephanie Keenan devoted her spare time to serving soldiers, and their families. Her actions embody the volunteer spirit we should all aspire to achieve. The amazing work and dedication of Stephanie allowed the USO to provide "a home away from home" for the Baumholder community.”



The nomination also states that Keenan actively participated in German-American Stammtisch meetings in downtown Baumholder, maintaining a strong presence and connecting Soldiers and family members in the BMC with the group. She engaged in various special events, including hikes, museum tours, visits to the German Artillery School, German-American BBQs, bowling, and bingo events. She played a key role in planning, coordinating, and executing these events, showcasing her enthusiasm and cooperation, which significantly contributed to fostering German-American friendship at Baumholder.



“Stephanie's dedication to caring for the Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members greatly enhanced the 44th ESB – Enhanced mission accomplishment in providing signal support throughout Europe. Stephanie's genuine concern for others helped quickly integrate newcomers during several real-world operations. Her efforts greatly enhanced unit morale and care for our team's families,” the nomination reads.



Additionally, Keenan was honored with the sponsorship of a Micro Steam Turbine named ‘Stephanie’ on March 22 by the OIE Biomass plant at Baumholder due to her active engagement in German-American activities both on and off the installation.



U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz is committed to fostering a culture of care and respect, community leaders and volunteers like Keenan are a key part of this commitment and make a difference by enriching the lives of our Soldiers and families every day. We are grateful and proud of her achievements and dedication to the Baumholder military community.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.