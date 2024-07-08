CAPT DeMeyer Assumes Command of USS Green Bay

Photo By Ensign Joy Ochieng | Captain Aaron DeMeyer relieved Captain Severn Stevens as Commanding Officer of USS...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Joy Ochieng | Captain Aaron DeMeyer relieved Captain Severn Stevens as Commanding Officer of USS Green Bay (LPD 20). USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. see less | View Image Page

Sasebo, Japan – Captain Aaron DeMeyer relieved Captain Severn Stevens as Commanding Officer of the forward-deployed Amphibious Transport Dock ship, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a change of command ceremony held onboard the ship while in port in Sasebo, Japan, on July 10th.



The guest speaker for the event was Commander, Task Force 76, Rear Admiral Christopher D. Stone.



“As many of us know first-hand, being a Commanding Officer in this region is a relentlessly unforgiving endeavor. Before you complete one patrol, you are already looking on the horizon, planning for the next.” Stone said during his speech, days before USS Green Bay embarks on her next patrol.



During his time as Commanding Officer, Stevens led more than 1,100 Sailors and Marines throughout several SEVENTH Fleet patrols and over 80,000 nautical miles. He led this crew during exercises Valiant Shield, Cobra Gold, Talisman Sabre, Iron Fist, multiple Freedom of Navigation operations, and the first-in-class simultaneous embarkation of three combatant craft on a San Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock.

Prior to assuming command of USS Green Bay, Captain DeMeyer was assigned to the Joint Staff Strategy, Plans, and Policy Directorate (J5), where he served as Principal Division Chief for Middle East Policy, Team Chief for the Russia/Ukraine Crisis Management Team, and Missile Defense Policy Division Chief.



“I have a simple command philosophy: Ready Ship, Ready Crew, Ready Family,” Captain DeMeyer said. “There will be challenges to each of these elements in the months ahead, and we face significant changes. A patrol, a homeport change, and a major yard availability are in our near future. I am ready to face this challenge with you all, and I ask for your support on the journeys ahead.”



USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations.