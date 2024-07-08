CMSSF Makes Inaugural CENTCOM Guardian visit

In a historic first, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna made an official visit to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility July 12-14. This visit underscores the Space Force's commitment to supporting global operations and enhancing partnerships with allies in the region.



During the visit, Bentivegna met with leaders and Guardians across the installation to emphasize the importance of addressing Great Power Competition. As geopolitical dynamics shift, the Space Force's role in ensuring space superiority and resilience becomes increasingly critical.



“Great Power Competition holds significant strategic importance for the Space Force," said Bentivegna. “As global dynamics are tested and domains become more and more congested, we need to always be ready and able to effectively operate, both at home and while deployed.”



During the tour, he engaged with Guardians on serving in a deployed environment, showcasing the Space Force's commitment to maintaining operational readiness and achieving mission objectives, both on the ground and in space.



“I would like to say thank you,” said Bentivegna. “Thank each and every one of you for supporting the mission here. Our mission is vital, and it doesn’t happen without you.”



The CMSSF also spoke about implementing the Space Force Generation model, or SPAFORGEN, and the expectations given to Guardians under the new rotational model. Unlike pre-existing force generation processes built around physically deployable forces, space forces are primarily employed-in-place, driving the need for a unique force generation model. This model has three phases—Prepare, Ready, and Commit—establishing a predictable, standardized battle rhythm that combat squadrons or detachments rotate through.



"The unique mission of the Space Force enables us to generate combat capability while employed-in-place at our stateside bases," said Bentivegna. "While some Guardian functions are essential in theater, the majority operate from the U.S., delivering crucial warfighting capabilities to combatant commanders and the joint force.”



This visit to the CENTCOM AOR represents a pivotal step in the Space Force's mission to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and beyond. The discussions and engagements held during this visit aim to shape the future of space operations and international cooperation.



“In the past two days, I've personally observed the critical importance of cultivating relationships with other branches of the DoD and our coalition partners,” Bentivegna said. “Collaboration is absolutely essential, particularly within the domain of space."

