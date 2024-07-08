Golden Knight Medic participates in All-Service Rugby Competition

Photo By Joseph Barker | Army Staff Sgt. Katie Leadbetter, a medic with the U.S. Army Parachute Team poses with...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Barker | Army Staff Sgt. Katie Leadbetter, a medic with the U.S. Army Parachute Team poses with teammates during the All-Armed Forces Rugby tournament. The Army Women's Seven team won gold at the two-day tournament held in San Diego July 12-13, 2023. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Army medic, Staff Sgt. Katie Leadbetter has had an on again, off again relationship with Rugby. Born and raised in La Habra, Calif, she was encouraged by her mother to participate in sports to stay active. The youngest of three sisters, her mother enrolled her in every sport she could including football. As one of the only female players on the team, Leadbetter enjoyed the full contact sport. At the advice of a friend, Leadbetter’s mom enrolled her in a co-ed rugby league and the seed was sown. From the age of eight to 12 years old, Leadbetter played nothing but rugby. After taking a three-year break from the sport she picked it up again for a year in high school before joining the Army.

Leadbetter, a 68W Airborne Combat Medic for the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, enlisted in the Army in 2018, also at her mother’s urging.



“I wanted to go to college and play rugby, but I realized if I got injured, I would have nothing left. It was my mom who convinced me to look into military service. She wanted me to get out of California and do more,” said Leadbetter.



After seeing a recruiting presentation at her high school, Leadbetter’s mother made her an appointment with the local Army and Marine Corps recruiters. After visiting the Army recruiter first, the pair were so impressed they canceled the appointment with the Marine Corps recruiter and made a second appointment with the Army recruiter. With no family history of Army service, Leadbetter became the first to enlist.



Leadbetter’s path to choosing combat medic as her Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) was a circuitous one. She originally wanted to be a firefighter but was informed that it was only an Army reserve MOS. Her second choice of being a dog handler also fell through, so she chose 88M, Truck Driver as her MOS of choice.



“I like driving and doing road trips,” she told her recruiter. After he explained exactly what the job was, he informed her she scored high enough on the ASVAB to be a medic. Trusting the process to put her where she needed to be, Leadbetter enlisted as a combat medic and never looked back.



In June of 2018, Leadbetter attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Okla. and then Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Sam Houston. While at AIT, Leadbetter attended extra PT sessions and earned a slot to Airborne school.



“We had extra PT sessions two times a week. Mostly running, pushups, pullups, circuit type of stuff,” she explained. “Our First Sergeant was airborne and gave out 8 contracts for Airborne school to people who showed up and worked hard.”



After graduating Airborne school in March of 2019, she reported to Fort Liberty N.C. as an Airborne Combat Medic with 82nd Airborne Division Artillery.

It was at Fort Liberty where Leadbetter picked up where she left off in her Rugby journey. She joined a women’s team in Raleigh where she met another service member, Staff Sgt. Lolita “Lo” Galdones, and formed a strong bond right away as two of the few military members on the team.

“Katie is a player that you have to tell to work. At Raleigh, she was always on the wing or at fullback so off the ball she was kind of lazy,” Galdones said with a smile. “She takes constructive criticism well and has a high rugby IQ so I encouraged her to work harder.”



Leadbetter took the advice to heart and worked hard to be better player and teammate. After playing together for a year, Galdones a team captain on the All-Army Sevens rugby team encouraged her to try out. Hesitant, Leadbetter took the advice and made her first appearance on the prestigious team in 2023.



This year’s tournament, held in San Diego marked Leadbetter’s second appearance with the squad and according to assistant coach Army Reserve Capt. Kaitlyn Kelley, selecting her for this year’s team was an easy decision.



“Last year she got selected for U.S.A. U-23’s (under 23 rugby team) and even though she wasn’t going to be at the tournament with us, she participated in as much as she could. She communicated with me during the year and told me just how much she wanted this and how this was a goal for her, so I didn’t want her to pass it up,” Kelley said.



Kelly also credited Leadbetter’s communication and grittiness on the field as key to the team’s success in this year’s tournament.



“She had some major hits that we really needed in key moments of the game. She’s just a really smart player,” Kelley said. She also added that at only 24 years old, the skies the limit for Leadbetter’s rugby career.



The All-Army squad dominated the tournament this year going undefeated in five matches and taking home the gold.



When she’s not traveling with the Golden Knights or playing rugby, Leadbetter spends time progressing her medical knowledge by working after hours for the Cumberland County Emergency Management Services.



-30-