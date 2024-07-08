Blue Angels Select Officers for 2025 Show Season

NAS PENSACOLA, Florida (NNS) – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected five new officers to join the team for the 2025 air show season.



The squadron selected two F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot, an Events Coordinator and a Flight Surgeon to replace outgoing team members.



By the start of the 2025 show season, these five officers will join the ranks of the U.S. Navy’s most elite aviation officers, ground support officers, and enlisted maintenance personnel already serving on the team.



“It’s always a challenge selecting new officers for the team because we have so many highly qualified applicants,” said Cdr. Alex Armatas, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels.“We are thrilled to introduce the new officers for the 2025 show season and excited to see what each of them bring to our demonstration team in 2025.”



Each year, the Blue Angels select finalists to interview at the team’s home base of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Fla., during the week of the Pensacola Beach Air Show; selections are made at the conclusion of that week. This year’s Pensacola Beach Air Show took place July 6-8.



The selected 2025 officers include:



F/A-18E/F Demonstration Pilots:



- Maj. Brandon Wilkins, from Beaufort, South Carolina, is currently assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 31. He graduated from The Citadel in 2007.



- Maj. Scott Laux, from Chantilly, Virginia is currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2012.



Events Coordinator:



- Lcdr. Lilly Montana, from Vienna, Virgina, is currently assigned to VT-86. She graduated from Auburn University in 2010.



C-130J Demonstration Pilot:



- Maj. Joshua Horman, from Smithville, Missouri, is currently assigned to VMGR-252. He graduated from William Jewell College in 2009.



Flight Surgeon:



- Cmdr. Jen Murr, from Jackson Center, Ohio, is currently assigned to VR-56. She graduated from Xavier University in 2002.



New team members will report to the squadron in September for a two-month turnover period. Upon completion of the 2024 show season, which concludes in November with the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola, the team will embark on a rigorous five-month training program at NAS Pensacola and Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country.



