Task Force 51/5 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | MANAMA, Bahrain (July 11, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, right, the offgoing commanding general of Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), relinquishes command to Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot, center left, aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 11. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

MANAMA, Bahrain – Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Reid concluded his two years of faithful and dedicated leadership by handing over command of Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade to Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Lightfoot. The change of command ceremony, held aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain on July 11, 2024, marked the official transfer of authorities and responsibilities to the new commanding general.



Under Reid’s leadership, TF 51/5 forces were actively engaged in a variety of operations, activities, and initiatives that spanned the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. These included Joint Task Force-Crisis Response World Cup 22, International Maritime Exercise 23, iterations of the Intrepid Maven exercise series, and multiple Multilateral Maritime Engagements. These OAIs delivered lethal combat power against U.S. enemies, reassured American allies and partners, and deterred potential adversaries. Operations included contingency and crisis response planning efforts, multilateral theater security cooperation exercises, subject matter expert exchanges, key leader engagements, and amphibious sustainment exercises designed to sharpen warfighting proficiency.



“Working alongside exceptional individuals from various nations and branches of the United States military has been a privilege beyond belief,” expressed Reid. “Throughout my time at 51/5 we’ve faced numerous challenges with unwavering resolve and unmatched professionalism.”



Reid shared a quote from Jim Lovell, American retired astronaut, naval aviator, test pilot and mechanical engineer. “There are people who make things happen, there are people who watch things happen, and there are people who wonder what happened. To be successful, you need to be a person who makes things happen.”



“This resonates deeply with our personnel at 51/5… we have constantly made things happen despite the challenges,” said Reid.



Before assuming command of Task Force 51/5, Lightfoot served as the director of Capabilities Development Directorate, Headquarters Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration. With extensive qualifications as a Weapons and Tactics Instructor, he has flown over 3700 flight hours across diverse fleet aircraft, including 900 hours in support of combat operations and 800 hours using night vision devices. His distinguished career includes authorization to wear the Presidential Service Badge and multiple personal decorations. Upon assuming command, Lightfoot addressed the Marines and sailors entrusted under him, and encouraged them to embrace the highest standards of excellence as his predecessor had done.



“Brigadier General Reid set the bar high,” said Lightfoot. “And in a very short period of time I’ve been able to see that we have a varsity team here. We will succeed together. Mission first, people always.”



Task Force 51/5 is an integrated Navy and Marine Corps amphibious force, serving as a Joint Task Force-Capable Headquarters. It plays a vital role in responding to crises and contingencies, coordinating and executing operations, conducting theater security cooperation, and advancing emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.