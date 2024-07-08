Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 returned to their homeport of Jacksonville, Florida after completing a nine-month deployment as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE), July 13, 2024.



“When the HSM-74 ‘Swamp Foxes’ deployed in October of last year, we embarked the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and her escort ships with the confidence that we were joining the best team in the world,” said Cmdr. John Kohut, commanding officer of HSM-74. “It is an honor to return with that team from such a historic combat deployment; executing the mission of the United States Navy at the highest professional level. Each Warrior Sailor of the ‘Swamp Foxes’ was critical to the defense of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) and the protection of innocent merchant shipping, directly rescuing 26 mariners attacked by the Houthis in the Southern Red Sea. The resilience of our Sailors, who persevered in harm’s way time and time again, is truly an awe-inspiring sight. Their actions with courage under fire, have earned my eternal gratitude and the thanks of a grateful nation.”



Unique from the other squadrons of CVW-3, HSM-74 outfitted a Combat Element (CEL) on nearly every cruiser and destroyer (CRUDES) unit augmenting IKECSG, to include the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107). Aboard those units, HSM -74 provided irreplaceable capabilities, including search and rescue, combat logistics, and humanitarian aid.



During their nine-month deployment, the “Swamp Foxes” accomplished a multitude of feats, including the first-ever hellfire missiles employed to defend U.S. and coalition assets as well as innocent merchant vessels. During the Dec. 31 Houthi attack on civilian mariners in the Red Sea, “Swamp Fox” helicopters from Gravely and IKE engaged with four Houthi-employed small boats, ultimately sinking three of them after they maliciously opened fire on the aviators and aircrew of HSM-74.



Following that attack, the Houthis persisted in their malign activity against commercial traffic and IKECSG to disrupt and endanger the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. CVW-3 conducted pre-planned, dedicated strikes into Iranian-backed, Houthi-controlled Yemen territories in response. HSM-74 flew during all seven of the strikes, providing reconnaissance combat search and rescue capabilities in case of aircraft mishaps.



In May 2024, the CEL embarked aboard Philippine Sea responded to civilian mariners (CIVMARs) in distress after the M/V Tutor was struck by a Houthi-employed unmanned surface vehicle (USV). The USV impact caused severe damage and flooding to the engine-rooms, resulting in the evacuation of all onboard. While not primarily designed for personnel transfer, the “Swamp Foxes” demonstrated their ability to flex to the international community’s needs and successfully evacuated 26 CIVMARs to safety. The courageous and selfless actions of HSM-74 reflected the values of the IKECSG while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.



After two extensions, XXX sorties, and XXX flight hours, the “Swamp Foxes” of HSM-74 will returned to Jacksonville, Florida, greeted by their friends and families ashore. The Sailors will be afforded time off and a chance to reconnect before returning to their squadron.



The IKECSG is commanded by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



IKECSG units departed their homeports of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, on Oct. 13 & 14 for a scheduled deployment.



For more information about the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, head to Facebook (/CSGTwo & /TheCVN69); Instagram (@CarrierStrikeGroupTwo & @TheCVN69); LinkedIn (Carrier-Strike-Group-TWO). For inquiries, email pao@cvn69.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 08:27 Story ID: 476137 Location: US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 Returns from Deployment, by CPO Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.