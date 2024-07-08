Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 returned to Norfolk, Virginia after completing a nine-month deployment with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), July 13, 2024.



“The ‘Dusty Dogs’ have been an amazing team throughout deployment,” said Cmdr. Patrick Dunn, commanding officer of HSC-7. “The squadron consistently answered the call to support the entire Carrier Strike Group 2 team to rescue, protect, and deliver and we did so as a family. Our Sailors took care of each other, learned and grew personally and accomplished the mission no matter the challenge – they are true professionals. Every ‘Dusty Dog’ should be extremely proud of being part of this amazing combat team and having deployed in the Navy’s most challenging environment in modern history. Now, we are excited to return home and reunite with our loved ones, who have been supporting us every step of the way.”



Deployed to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, HSC-7 provided critical capabilities for combat logistics, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance for the strike group and other coalition forces. In nine months, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) conducted over 25 replenishments-at-sea, in which HSC-7 executed vertical replenishments (VERTREP) during nearly every single one. These VERTREPs helped on-load of mail, food, ordnance and parts for maintenance. On IKE alone, HSC-7 helped VERTREP over 750,000 pounds of mail for Sailors.



While IKE conducted over 31,000 hours of flight operations, HSC-7 flew during every single mission, provided assurance and security as plane guard, in the event of aircraft mishaps. During each of the seven pre-planned, dedicated strikes into Iranian-backed, Houthi-controlled Yemen territories, HSC-7 launched aircraft to provide combat search and rescue.



As a vital member of the first-ever En-Route Care System (ERCS) team to deploy, HSC-7 assisted in transferring personnel to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) and ashore to higher-level medical facilities as a line of effort to ensure personnel readiness across the strike group. The “Dusty Dogs” assisted in four critical-care medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) transports to host nations, where Sailors were able to receive in-depth medical care.



“The En-Route Care Team had a great experience working with the ‘Dusty Dogs’ of HSC-7 throughout this inaugural deployment,” said Lt. Kyle Rowland, the ERCS nurse. “The teams integrated early on and were able to seamlessly execute each MEDEVAC mission when called on. With the help of the ‘Dusty Dogs,’ the concept of the en-route care system has been consistently proven throughout this deployment, and will undoubtedly be utilized in future fights to combat the tyranny of distance in distributed maritime operations.”



The squadron also worked closely with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team deployed with IKECSG to train and prepare for any possible vertical visit, board, search and seizure scenarios. As the primary means of transportation across the ships of IKECSG, HSC-7 helped conduct over 1500 personnel transfers.



Nearing the end of deployment, the squadron conducted an aerial change of command where Cmdr. Patrick Dunn relieved Cmdr. Timothy White as the commanding officer of HSC-7, June 24, 2024. On June 25, the squadron arrived in Souda Bay, Crete, where the Sailors were able to enjoy their second and last port call of the deployment.



After their port call to Souda Bay, Crete, the “Dusty Dogs” transited home to Norfolk, Virginia where they were greeted by their friends and family members at Chambers Airfield on Naval Station Norfolk. HSC-7 will be given the opportunity to rest and relax after an arduous deployment of over eight months.



The IKECSG is commanded by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



IKECSG units departed their homeports of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, on Oct. 13 & 14 for a scheduled deployment.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more information about the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, head to Facebook (/CSGTwo & /TheCVN69); Instagram (@CarrierStrikeGroupTwo & @TheCVN69); LinkedIn (Carrier-Strike-Group-TWO). For inquiries, email pao@cvn69.navy.mil.

