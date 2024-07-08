Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 Returns from Deployment

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wa. – The “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 returned to their homeport of Whidbey Island, Washington after a combat deployment as the only E/A-18G Growler squadron with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, July 14, 2024.



Led by Cmdr. Carl Ellsworth, VAQ-130 flies the EA-18G Growler, the U.S. military’s only dedicated electronic attack aircraft whose primary role is Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD). The “Zappers” were the first to employ an Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) in combat. VAQ-130 was also the first Growler squadron in Navy history to score an air-to-air kill.



“I can’t remember the last time the Navy had a more challenging deployment with a combination of multiple extensions, severely limited opportunities for R&R, and true combat,” said Ellsworth. “…not just for aviators, but the crew of the whole strike group as well, in the most kinetic action at sea since World War II. Words can’t do justice to how proud I am of this ‘Zapper’ Team which performed their duty in combat amidst incredibly challenging circumstances for months on end, frequently not knowing what each day would bring. The best of our country is right here at VAQ-130.”



During the historic combat deployment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) supporting Operation Prosperity Guardian, the “Zappers” executed continuous combat operations in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden to maintain the freedom of navigation in international waterways. In Operation Yukon Lightning, VAQ-130 conducted seven pre-planned, dedicated strikes into Houthi-controlled Yemen and executed nearly 700 combat missions to degrade the Houthi capability to threaten innocent shipping. The aviators of the squadron saw malicious, indiscriminate use of Iranian-sponsored Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles (ASBMs), Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCMs) and one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and supported the launch of over 120 standard missiles and dozens of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) by U.S. and coalition assets in self-defense.



After nine months of operations in a persistent weapons engagement zone, the “Zapper” Team returned home to their friends and families to celebrate the end of an unprecedented deployment. The team will be afforded the opportunity to reunite with their loved ones and take some time to rest and relax.



The IKE strike group is commanded by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



IKECSG units departed their homeports of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, on Oct. 13 & 14 for a scheduled deployment.



For more information about the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, head to Facebook (/CSGTwo & /TheCVN69); Instagram (@CarrierStrikeGroupTwo & @TheCVN69); LinkedIn (Carrier-Strike-Group-TWO). For inquiries, email pao@cvn69.navy.mil.

