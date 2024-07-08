Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131 Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, stationed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE), returned home to Naval Station Norfolk July 14, 2024, ending their extended nine-month deployment.



The Wildcats operated in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations (AOO) in support of Operations Inherent Resolve (OIR) and Prosperity Guardian (OPG) during which they were tasked with ensuring freedom of navigation on the high seas.



Cmdr. Sean Reed, commanding officer of VFA-131, expressed his excitement during the return to Naval Air Station Oceana.



“To all our family and friends, the ‘Wildcat’ family is whole once again!”



He thanked those who have been ashore, supporting the team during the arduous deployment, which was extended twice.



“Thank you for your unwavering support and gratitude during this long deployment!”



The “Wildcats” left for their 2023-2024 scheduled deployment on October 14th from Naval Station Norfolk, for what became a historic combat deployment. After transiting the Atlantic Ocean, VFA-131, as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, steamed directly to the Eastern Mediterranean to conduct operations with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, displaying the Navy’s exceptional interoperability across strike groups and further providing deterrence to the region.



After a week in the Mediterranean, VFA-131 transited south through the Suez Canal and into the Red Sea. From the Red Sea, the “Wildcats” would execute their first OIR flights in support of U.S. Air Force assets in the region. IKE then transited south through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait (BAM) to support the freedom of navigation in the Gulfs of Aden and Oman. Here, the “Wildcats” launched further OIR missions, while also defending the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) from Iranian-backed, Houthi aggression and providing air defense for innocent merchant vessels conducting innocent passage.



In December 2023, the “Wildcats” and the rest IKECSG were ordered by U.S. Central Command to return to the Red Sea, tasked with defending against the Houthi’s relentless threats and attacks on commercial shipping in critical waterways.



From January to June of 2024, the “Wildcats” continued to intercept dozens of one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the BAM and Red Sea. After the Houthi’s large scale attack against IKECSG on Jan. 9, the “Wildcats” were directed to execute self-defensive, pre-planned strikes into Houthi-controlled Yemen territory to degrade the Houthi’s ability to target U.S. and coalition warships and ultimately ensuring the safe passage of merchant shipping vessels.



Throughout their nine-month deployment, the “Wildcats” launched aircraft on alert, Defensive Counter-Air (DCA), Surface Combat Air Patrol (SuCAP), and Dynamic Targeting (DT) missions in defense of coalition forces and civilian mariners. The “Wildcats” team ultimately executed over 2,300 sorties and 3,200 flight hours while employing over 57,000 pounds of ordnance. This effort came through the impressive resolve of the maintenance department, who executed over 30,000 maintenance-actions that encompassed 40,000 maintenance man-hours.



After an unprecedented deployment, the Sailors of VFA-131 look forward to returning to their loved ones, reconnecting, and enjoying some much-deserved rest.



The IKE strike group is commanded by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



