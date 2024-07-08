Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, stationed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE), returned home to Naval Station Norfolk July 14, 2024, ending their nine-month deployment after operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO) in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Prosperity Guardian, and Yukon Lightning tasked with ensuring freedom of navigation on the high seas.



Shortly after the start of their deployment in October 2023, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) steamed directly to the Red Sea to take station deterring aggressors from malign activity in the Middle East region. VFA-105 flew defensive counter-air (DCA), Surface Combat Air Patrol (SuCAP), and Dynamic Targeting (DT) missions in defense of coalition forces and civilian mariners. From December 2023 to June of 2024, they launched and recovered countless aircraft to successfully intercept dozens of one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea. During one such mission, the “Gunslingers” became the first ever naval squadron to successfully employ the AIM-9X infrared-seeking missile in combat with a direct hit against a Houthi OWA drone that was targeting civilian merchant vessels.



On January 12, 2024, the “Gunslingers” led the first self-defense strikes into Iranian-backed, Houthi-controlled Yemen territories in partnership with other coalition forces. The “Gunslinger” led forces targeted and destroyed Houthi weapons used to threaten civilian vessels and the safety of navigation in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO. During this mission and subsequent pre-planned strikes as well as dynamic engagements, the “Gunslingers” executed the first combat employment of the AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) from an F/A-18E Super Hornet and the first combat employment of the Joint Standoff Weapon-C Variant (JSOW-C).



After an unprecedented deployment, the Sailors of VFA-105 look forward to returning to their loved ones, reconnecting, and enjoying some much deserved rest.



“Our Families and Friends that loved us, supported us, and sacrificed daily to enable our team to execute continuous combat operations are the true heroes,” said Cmdr. Travis “Sweet T” Amerine, commanding officer of VFA-105. “For nine months straight, the entire Gunslinger family, those deployed and those back home, banded together to fight evil and save innocent lives. I could not be more proud nor more humbled to have been a witness to them all. I love our ‘Gunslinger Family’ so much and they are all heroes with a capital ‘H’!”



Since establishment in November 1967, VFA-105 has been on a mission to maintain superior combat readiness and, when required, conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at-sea. The command’s philosophy remains the same and the command’s vision is paramount: Work Hard and Serve others; Love and Treat ALL with dignity and respect.



In this uncertain and evolving world, the citizens of the United States of America demand combat-ready Strike Fighter squadrons deployed on the flight decks of aircraft carriers prepared to strike our enemies. The “Gunslingers” have and will continue to meet that demand and will not let our country down.



The IKECSG is commanded by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



IKECSG units departed their homeports of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, on Oct. 13 & 14 for a scheduled deployment.



