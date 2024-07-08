Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 Returns from Deployment

NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, Virginia. – After a nine-month deployment with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE), the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 returned to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, July 12.



“Our squadron’s deployment to the Red Sea has been extraordinary in modern times for the pace and scope of its combat, and for the immense challenges faced by our Sailors,” said Cmdr. Benjamin Orloff, commanding officer of VFA-83. “I’ve witnessed remarkable acts of valor across all ranks and disciplines, from pilots engaging the enemy in the air, on land, and on the sea; to maintainers repairing aircraft at an astounding pace; and to administrators supporting us around the clock. The resilience and camaraderie displayed by the ‘Rampagers,’ in the face of months of unrelenting adversity, affirm that our Sailors are truly the next Greatest Generation. I am now and forever grateful for their sacrifice, tenacity and bravery.”



While deployed to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations (AOOs), VFA-83 conducted over 1,000 combat flights, totaling over 3,000 flight hours to support maritime security, promote regional stability and deter aggressions. From November 2023 to June 2024, the “Rampagers” participated in seven pre-planned, dedicated strikes into Iranian-backed, Houthi-controlled Yemen territories. In operations with U.S. Air Force and coalition assets, they successfully launched and recovered nearly 30 “Ram” aircraft to execute missions supporting the degradation of Houthi capabilities to threaten the safety and security of merchant shipping. The “Rampagers” also had two mission commanders leading a series of large force strikes.



Designed for reconnaissance, close air support, and air defense suppression, aviators from VFA-83 piloted the F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft to accomplish a number of “firsts” for the U.S. Navy. They conducted the first combat employment of the AGM-154-C1 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) and spearheaded, operationally tested, and employed the first AIM-9X sidewinder missile from a wing-mounted station.



Following the arduous nine-month deployment and numerous accomplishments, the “Rampagers” will have an opportunity to reconnect and recuperate with their friends and families.



The IKECSG is commanded by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



IKECSG units departed their homeports of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, on Oct. 13 & 14 for a scheduled deployment.



