Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 123 Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123 return to their homeport of Norfolk, Virginia after a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations (AOOs), July 12, 2024.



While deployed to the region, VAW-123 provided command and control (C2) across all units of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) for countless missions supporting maritime security, promoting regional stability, and deterring aggressions.



“We have all come through this deployment stronger, some physically stronger, but ALL of us are mentally stronger,” said Cmdr. Alexander Glass, commanding officer of the VAW-123. “Above and below the flight deck, the ‘Screwtops’ are a complete team like none I have ever been a part of before. We challenged each other, grew, and supported each other to the best of our ability for hundreds of days. We have done incredible things, we flew the oldest planes on the ship into the most technologically advanced conflict the world has seen, and we have shown that it is not the machine that counts. It is the sailors that enable a group of parts working in harmony as an aircraft, the ship team that launches that machine into the air, and the aircrew that use that old aircraft in a new and creative way that allowed us fight and win in combat. I will forever look back at this time and think ‘this was a challenge we met completely and without fail.’”



The “Screwtops” embarked the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) Oct. 14, 2023 to deploy as the only VAW squadron with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 to provide vital coordination and communication capabilities across all squadrons and ships. Throughout the “Screwtop’s” time on IKE, they played a pivotal role in carrying out seven pre-planned, dedicated strikes with coalition partners to degrade the Iranian-backed Houthi’s capabilities to threaten innocent shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Gulfs of Aden and Oman, Strait of Hormuz and Arabian Gulf. The strikes resulted in degradation of over 400 targets, including anti-ship missile launch sites, weapons storage facilities, and command and control centers in Houhti-controlled Yemen territories.



During the large-scale strikes, VAW-123 provided two airborne assets. One “Screwtop” E-2C Hawkeye aircraft provided the air picture to the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft, time-critical authorization, and communication among the fighters, IKECSG’s warfare commanders, and other U.S. Air Force and coalition assets. The second “Screwtop” aircraft provided safe and expeditious airspace battle management and tanker coordination for friendly assets within highly complex air space confines. These events mark the first time in two decades that U.S. and coalition forces have conducted strikes at this scale.



Over the past 9 months, VAW-123 aircraft have tracked and controlled over 40 air-to-air intercepts of UAV’s and directed over 70 no-notice strike missions against emergent targets in the Red Sea in self-defense of U.S. assets and merchant shipping. The “Screwtops” totaled nearly 450 combat missions via only 4 aircraft.



As the Sailors of VAW-123 return home, they will have the opportunity to enjoy rest and time off with their friends and family before they return to their squadron.



The IKECSG is commanded by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



IKECSG units departed their homeports of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, on Oct. 13 & 14 for a scheduled deployment.



For inquiries, email pao@cvn69.navy.mil.

