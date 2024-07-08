USS Gravely Returns from Unprecedented Deployment

NORFOLK, Va – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, July 14, following a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG).



As a unit attached to IKESCG, Gravely played a pivotal role providing air defense for the strike group, conducting defensive strikes into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, and escorting shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Since December 2023, IKECSG spearheaded Operation Prosperity Guardian, defending against Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and supporting freedom of navigation and maritime stability in the region.



“Throughout our time in theater, our purpose was to be a ready asset for IKECSG,” said Cmdr. Brian Sánchez, commanding officer of USS Gravely. “The Sailors on Gravely defended mariners, strike group units, and allies and partners in the region, while engaging threats when required. On numerous occasions, our Sailors fulfilled their duty knowing exactly what needed to be done when it mattered the most. They provided support for innocent merchant shipping vessels. I could not be more proud of our Sailors and what they’ve accomplished this deployment.”



Gravely left Norfolk, Virginia on October 13, 2023 for a scheduled deployment. As part of the IKECSG, Gravely was extended twice, to complete the nine-month deployment.



The IKECSG is commanded by Carrier Strike Group 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



