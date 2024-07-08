USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns Home from Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) returned to Naval Station Norfolk after a nine-month deployment as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), July 14, 2024.



During deployment, Philippine Sea worked with coalition partners to defend merchant shipping and traffic in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. Philippine Sea led the strike group’s air defense for IKECSG, assisting in strike missions alongside coalition partners and launching Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles in response to Iranian-backed Houthi aggression threatening innocent merchant shipping.



“When the crew first departed Norfolk they did not expect to be here for this long,” said Capt. Steven Liberty, commanding officer of Philippine Sea. “However, the crew showed great resiliency, adapting and reengaging the challenges we faced this deployment. I could not be more proud of the crew.”



Philippine Sea provided aid to allies, partners and civilian mariners, supporting IKECSG’s successful escort of nearly 30 merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and Aden, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Red Sea. Philippine Sea and embarked Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 aided the M/V Verbena after it was attacked by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea. HSM-74 evacuated a civilian mariner requiring medical assistance to a partner vessel. Only days later, Philippine Sea demonstrated courage and exceptional seamanship when they rendered aid to the M/V Tutor after another Houthi attack damage and sunk the ship. Philippine Sea rescued yet another civilian mariner from the M/V Tutor, and subsequently transported him to IKE for medical care.



“Before the start of deployment I did not think that we would be able to put our training to the test to this extent.” said Ens. Luke Baca, a first-tour division officer. “Knowing that my division and I performed at the highest levels brings me great joy and pride.”



After 275 days at sea, Philippine Sea returned to homeport, greeted by their friends and families on the pier. USS Philippine Sea departed Norfolk, Virginia for a scheduled deployment on Oct. 14.



The IKECSG is commanded by Carrier Strike Group 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



