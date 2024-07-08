Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 Returns from Deployment

NORFOLK, VA – The “Battle Axes” of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 returned to their homeports of Norfolk Naval Station, Naval Air Station Oceana, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and Naval Air Station Jacksonville after an unprecedented deployment, July 12 and 13, 2024.



CVW-3, comprised of nine squadrons, included the four Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 32, 83, 105 and 131, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, and Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



“I could not be more proud of the men and women of Carrier Air Wing THREE,” said Capt. Marvin Scott, commander, CVW-3. “The Swordsmen, Rampagers, Wildcats, Gunslingers, Zappers, Screwtops, Dusty Dogs, Swamp Foxes, and Mambas performed precisely and, when necessary, violently in the most challenging and dangerous conditions executing an absolutely righteous mission – the defense of freedom of navigation on the high-seas. Our Nation should be extremely thankful for these exceptional Americans and their supportive and resilient families here at home. It has been the honor of my life to serve with each and every one of them as well as all of the Sailors on IKE and across Carrier Strike Group TWO on this unprecedented combat deployment.”



The “Battle Axes” accomplished a multitude of milestones during their nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations (AOOs), including personal accomplishments, “first-evers” as a squadron, and momentous achievements as an air wing. Numerous pilots and aircrewmen were awarded personal awards by Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, then-Commander, U.S. 5th Fleet for their courageous actions during the Dec. 31 Houthi attack on innocent merchant shipping in the Southern Red Sea. VFA-83 tested and employed the first AIM-9X sidewinder missile to be used from a wing-mounted station. VAQ-130 scored the first-ever air-to-air kill by a VAQ squadron in Navy history. HSM-74 successfully employed the first hellfire missiles to defend against malicious activity. The air wing worked closely with U.S. Air Force assets and coalition partners to spearhead the first pre-planned, dedicated strikes into Iranian-backed, Houthi-controlled Yemen territories to degrade the Houthi’s capabilities to further disrupt commercial shipping in critical waterways.



From January to June 2024, combined with the seven pre-planned strikes, CVW-3 conducted over 420 dynamic and self-defensive targeting missions, through 14,000 sorties, exceeding 31,000 flight hours in defense of the international community’s safety and security in the U.S. 5th Fleet AOO.



“On this deployment the men and women of Carrier Air Wing THREE proved they are the best in Naval Aviation,” said Capt. James Huddleston, deputy commander, CVW-3. “Their grit and drive translated readiness into performance amidst incredibly challenging conditions. There is no air wing in recent history to experience what these Sailors have over the course of the last nine months. From sustained combat operations to humanitarian support, every mission on every day was our battle, and these Sailors met the mission and won the day – each and every day. The combat experience of this air wing is a dividend for our nation, and a source of pride for our Sailors. Their families should be proud. VFA-32, 83, 105, 131, VAQ-130, VAW-123, HSC-7, HSM-74, and VRC-40 are battle hardened and combat proven, and I am honored to have served with them on this historic deployment.”



Outside of combat operations, CVW-3 played a pivotal role in logistics, medical support and humanitarian assistance. Of the over 30 replenishments-at-sea (RAS) conducted by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), HSC-7 conducted vertical replenishments (VERTREPs) in nearly every RAS. Through VERTREPs, IKE and CVW-3 sustained the entire strike group and augmenting units at sea for nine months with minimal port calls. With the first-ever En-Route Care System (ERCS) team deployed aboard IKE, HSC-7 was a critical part of the transportation efforts. The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 worked with the ERCS team to conduct four of seven medical evacuations (MEDEVACs) in the strike group. Of the seven, over half of the trips were critical-care transports to coalition facilities in the region, one of which earned the Sikorsky Winged-S Rescue Award.



Following this deployment, the “Battle Axes” will disembark from IKE and return to their respective homeports and reunite with their friends and families ashore. The Sailors will be afforded an opportunity to reconnect and enjoy time off before returning to routine operations.



The IKE strike group is commanded by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 and comprised of flagship aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and the Information Warfare Commander.



Squadrons of CVW 3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



For more information about the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, head to Facebook (/CSGTwo & /TheCVN69); Instagram (@CarrierStrikeGroupTwo & @TheCVN69); LinkedIn (Carrier-Strike-Group-TWO). For inquiries, email pao@cvn69.navy.mil.

