F-15EX Eagle II unveiled during ceremony at Portland Air National Guard Base

Photo By John Hughel | An F-15EX Eagle II, assigned to the 142nd Wing, takes off during the official Unveiling Ceremony for the new fighter jet at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon on July 12, 2024. The 142nd Wing will be replacing the F-15 C/D model Eagles with the new F-15EX Eagle II models. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

The future of the 142nd Wing was on full display during a formal unveiling ceremony held on July 12, 2024 at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon – as the first two operational U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets assigned to the unit made their official debut to the public.



With the delivery of the new F-15EX models to the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing, the ceremony highlighted the first time a new weapons system has been introduced to the Air National Guard before being first implemented by the active duty Air Force.



Dignitaries, elected officials, members of the military and other aviation enthusiasts got an up-close look of the F-15EX model that will eventually replace the F-15 C models currently operated by the unit. In total, 18 F-15EXs will be delivered to the 142nd Wing, as the delivery of nearly 100 new operational F-15EX Eagle IIs are scheduled to be added to the Air Force inventory. Manufactured by Boeing, the F-15EX is fortified with the next-generation of radars, sensors and other modern software to keep pace with advances made by adversaries.



Opening the ceremony, Col. Michael Kosderka, 142nd Wing commander, welcomed those attending, acknowledging that he “couldn’t be more excited, more thrilled and more humbled,” to be representing the unit and the Oregon National Guard – “the home of the newest fighter.”



After recognizing an extensive list of elected officials and notable guests in attendance, Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard, described the importance of the new F-15EX for the state and nation.



“The F-15EX represents a significant leap in modernizing the 142nd Wing – enhancing our operational readiness and effectiveness, to better protect our skies and communities,” Gronewold said, in describing this new juncture for the organization. “It also provides an incredible opportunity for our Airmen to train on one of the most significant fighter jets in the U.S. arsenal, ensuring seamless integration with active duty units and fostering greater interoperability within the United States Air Force.”



Gronewold had the honor of introducing Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, whom he recognized as “a tireless advocate for the security and wellbeing of all Oregonians.”



“This is an amazing day,” Kotek said to those filling the unit’s large maintenance hangar for the ceremony, with the new F-15EX and current F-15C models poised as backdrop on the flightline.



“Oregon values the exceptional contributions of our Oregon National Guard service members, not only to our state but to our nation,” Kotek said, detailing the vital geographical position of the state within the nation for air defense. “The 142nd Wing…is the sole defender of our skies of the Pacific Northwest. The advanced capabilities of this unrivaled strike fighter will enhance our region's ability to respond to potential threats, strengthening our homeland defense – for our region and our nation.”



The 142nd Wing’s primary federal mission is to provide aerospace superiority from Canada to the California border while supporting USNORTHCOM and NORAD. The 142nd Wing is one of three Air National Guard units that are set to operate the F15-EX. These units include the 144th Fighter Wing, Fresno Air National Guard Base, California and the 159th Fighter Wing, New Orleans Air National Guard Base, Louisiana.



Also in attendance was U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), who has been a longtime advocate in the U.S. Senate for the Oregon National Guard and worked to secure the current 50-year lease of the Portland Air National Guard Base in early 2013 with the Port of Portland.



“Twenty years ago we were on the way to losing all of this…twenty years ago the base closing commission [Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Commission] was meeting and all of these people back east…didn’t think much of ‘fighter jets in Portland – what’s the big deal’ about that,” Wyden said, reflecting back to the 2005 BRAC report, when the 142nd (Fighter) Wing was relegated to closure.



Declaring fervently, Wyden said, “Not on our watch - not on our watch! We pulled together an incredible bi-partisan juggernaut, to protect the predecessor of the fighter jet [F-15 A/B model] we are talking about today. So give yourself a big round of applause for that one large community rally of support.”



The history of the F-15 Eagle fighter jet at the Portland Air National Guard Base began on May 24, 1989, as the replacement for the F-4 Phantom II. Most of the early planes came from the 318th Fighter Interceptor Group at McChord Air Force Base, Washington, which was being disbanded. For the next 20 years, the 142nd flew the F-15 A/B models, including the last ‘A model’ in the U.S. Air Force inventory, which was retired on Sept. 16, 2009, while phasing in upgraded C and D models in late 2007.



These newer models featured improvements in fuel efficiency, boosting radar advances and avionics capabilities. The F-15EX Eagle II model is an all-weather multirole strike fighter, which will continue to perform homeland and air defense missions, serving as an essential platform, retaining advanced weapons to enhance mission proficiencies and work alongside the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.



Speaking to this continued integration of the unit as part of the national defense strategy, Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, the current Acting Director of the Air National Guard, and former 142nd Wing commander (Nov. 2016 to Aug. 2018), addressed some familiar faces, as well as the current Airmen in the audience.



“I could never have imagined that I would be standing before you on this stage while serving in this capacity and overseeing such a profound moment in the history of the Oregon Air National Guard,” Pirak said, reflecting on the weight of the opportunity. “Today we celebrate the arrival of the Air Force’s first operational F-15EX here at the Portland Air National Guard Base. This momentous occasion marks the first time in history in which an Air National Guard unit has received the very first operational aircraft off the assembly line.”



Pirak also described many of the conflicts that the U.S. military faces now and potentially in the future – pointing to the value this new aircraft brings to the nation’s overall security. “The cornerstone of our nation’s airpower is the F-15EX,” he said, noting the improvements in this particular airframe – “make it a national asset.”



“It will be the bedrock of American air supremacy for generations to come,” Pirak described. “When we use this (aircraft) to fight and win our nation's wars, it will be supported, maintained, and flown by Oregon Air Guardsmen.”



In closing, Picak reminded everyone in attendance the importance of the mission and how far the unit has come in the past two decades, while issuing a challenge to imminent trials.



“To the men and women of the 142nd Wing, please know that you are literally standing on the shoulders of giants. Your ‘Redhawk’ forefathers have built an organization of strategic indispensability, I took the BRAC recommendation as a sort of invalidation,” he said, summarizing the implications of the new F-15EX and future mission responsibilities. “Well, let this new fighter jet be your validation and a reminder of the resolve you must have…never stop striving for excellence and never stop challenging yourself to continually earn this mark of indispensability.