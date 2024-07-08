101st Troop Command kicks off annual training

SALINAS, Puerto Rico – The 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard began annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, July 13, 2024.
Leadership of the 101st TC spoke to Soldiers, emphasizing the importance of mentorship, safety, and readiness. Amongst the speakers were U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez, The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramírez, commander of the 101st TC, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. José Oyola, command sergeant major of the 101st TC.
The training will cover 2 weeks across the island ranging from individual troop movements to bridge laying operations, among others.
|07.13.2024
|07.13.2024 22:22
|476122
|SALINAS, PR
|4
|0
