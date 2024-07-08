101st Troop Command kicks off annual training

Photo By Sgt. Elena Torres-Rivera | U. S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramirez, commander of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. Elena Torres-Rivera | U. S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramirez, commander of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, gives a speech during the Welcoming of Troops at Camp Santiago, Salinas on Jul. 13, 2024. Annual Training is an event where soldiers reinforce the importance of safety, readiness and leadership. (U. S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera). see less | View Image Page