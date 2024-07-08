Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Troop Command kicks off annual training

    Welcoming of Troops

    Photo By Sgt. Elena Torres-Rivera | U. S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramirez, commander of the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto...... read more read more

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.13.2024

    Story by Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SALINAS, Puerto Rico – The 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard began annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, July 13, 2024.
    Leadership of the 101st TC spoke to Soldiers, emphasizing the importance of mentorship, safety, and readiness. Amongst the speakers were U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez, The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Omayra Ramírez, commander of the 101st TC, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. José Oyola, command sergeant major of the 101st TC.
    The training will cover 2 weeks across the island ranging from individual troop movements to bridge laying operations, among others.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 22:22
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    This work, 101st Troop Command kicks off annual training, by SGT Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

