Reserve special operations wing welcomes new commander

Col. Scott Hurrelbrink, 919th Special Operations Wing incoming commander, addresses his new unit during the wing's change of command ceremony July 13, 2024, Duke Field, Florida. Members of the 919th SOW, an Air Force Reserve unit, provide vital combat capability by ensuring the wing's 1,600 special operations forces are ready worldwide deployments while also supporting combat commanders with 24/7/365 capability in certain mission sets. The wing remains one of the most combat decorated units in the Air Force Reserve Command.

The 919th Special Operations Wing hosted a change of command ceremony here today ushering in a new era for the leadership for one of the most combat decorated units in the command.



Col. Scott Hurrelbrink took command of the only special operations unit in the Air Force Reserve in front of fellow Citizen Airmen, community partners and other distinguished guests.



Hurrelbrink became commander of the 919th SOW by order of Maj. Gen. Regina Sabric, 10th Air Force commander. He replaced Col. Jason Grandy who had been the commander since 2021.



“These are two of the best commanders we have in the Air Force Reserve,” said Sabric. “Scott, serving as wing commander at a place like Duke Field will likely be the best job you will ever have. The wing’s in great shape. Jason’s done an absolutely phenomenal job. You have achieved many successes in your career and are well versed in issues facing the 919 from your time at [Air Force Reserve Command} headquarters.”



Sabric went on to say the 919th has undergone a lot of changes and is excited by the new opportunities that are on the horizon. The general also said members of the wing know how to lead and implement change while still remaining combat ready.



“I am humbled and proud to be part of this wing,” said Hurrelbrink. “The 919th is not just any wing. It is the Air Force Reserve’s hardest working, most successful and highly decorated group of warriors. I’ll give everything I have to lead with integrity, uphold the proud history of the 919th, and further build the next generation of combat wings.”



Hurrelbrink received his commission from the Reserve Officer Training Corps Program in Bowling Green, Ky in 1994. He completed Undergraduate Navigator Training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., and was late selected for Undergraduate Pilot Training which he completed at Columbus Air Force Vase, Miss. The colonel has held positions throughout the wing, major command, combatant command and with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.



Hurrelbrink also addressed the 1,600 Citizen Air Commandos who comprise the Reserve’s only special operations wing.



“To the men and women of the 919th, I cannot wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with you,” said Hurrelbrink. “I assure you I will uphold the tradition and culture of the Citizen Air Commandos. In return, I ask that you be loyal to the mission and take care of each other. Lead with respect, empathy and support. If we do these things, nothing or no one will stop us.:



The mission of the 919th SOW is to provide Citizen Air Commandos any time, any place in support of Air Force Special Operations Command. The unit is the only Air Force Reserve special operations wing and has a long and distinguished history of valor in combat since its inception at Duke Field in July 1971.



Hurrelbrink’s previous assignment was as the deputy director of operations for Air Force Reserve Command Headquarters, Robins Air Force Base, Ga.



Grandy who has several tours with the 919th SOW before taking over as commander, now departs for a position in the current operations division at Headquarters Air Force in the Pentagon.