USS Preble Change of Command

Preble is currently moored to Naval Base San Diego conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Alexandria Vallancey)

By Lt. j.g. Alexandria Vallancey, Unit Public Affairs Representative, USS Preble (DDG 88) 12 July 2024



SAN DIEGO -- Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) held a change of command ceremony on Naval Base San Diego, July 12.



Cmdr. Paul Archer relieved Cmdr. Nathaniel Chase as commanding officer.



Chase, a native of Norfolk, Virginia, assumed command of Preble Aug. 2022. As commanding officer, he led Preble through maintenance availability and successful integrated training and certifications. Under his command, Preble furthered the advancement of the High Energy Laser Integrated Optical-Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system.



“I am honored to have accomplished our mission with such professional sailors,” Cmdr. Chase said. “I have full faith in my team to be ready to take on any and all combat operations at sea.”



During the ceremony, Chase read his orders and transferred command to Archer, who read his orders, assumed responsibility of command, and addressed the audience as the new commanding officer of Preble.



Archer, a native of western New York, served as Preble’s executive officer from February 2023 to June 2024.



“It is such a privilege to lead this amazing team,” Cmdr. Archer said. “We will continue to build our 4 T’s, trust, technical expertise, teamwork and toughness.”



Commissioned in 2002, Preble is named in honor of Commodore Edward Preble, who was a United States naval officer who served in the Revolutionary War, the Quasi Wars, and First Barbary War. Preble is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21 and is homeported in San Diego.



For more information on USS Preble, please visit: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ddg88/