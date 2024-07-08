Exercise Dalan Ba Dame 24 comes to end

Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | Falintil Forcas de Timor-Leste Navy Captain João Da Silva, the deputy chief of staff...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | Falintil Forcas de Timor-Leste Navy Captain João Da Silva, the deputy chief of staff for the F-FDTL, gives a speech during the closing ceremony in Baucau, Timor-Leste, June 26, 2024. U.S. DbD24 is an annual bilateral exercise co-hosted by the U.S. Army Pacific and the F-FDTL that includes the U.S. Army active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units and their capabilities to strengthen trust and the relationship between Timor-Leste and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk) see less | View Image Page

BAUCAU, Timor-Leste – The Falintil Forcas de Timor-Leste and the U.S. Army Pacific hosted a closing ceremony for the fourth iteration of the exercise Dalan Ba Dame at the F-FDTL base in Baucau on June 26, 2024.



Prior to the closing ceremony, a ribbon cutting ceremony opened the newly constructed 100-meter range, built by the engineers assigned to the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and a demonstration, by a F-FDTL platoon of tactics and movements they learned from the Rhode Island Army National Guard.



The U.S. was represented by Soldiers with the 84th Engineer Battalion, the 411th Engineer Battalion; and the Rhode Island National Guard.



The ceremony included remarks from Navy Captain João Da Silva, the deputy chief of staff for the F-FDTL and the U.S. embassy of Timor-Leste’s acting deputy chief of mission, Eric Sheffield.



“This exercise not only strengthened our military capabilities, but it also birthed the bonds of friendship and mutual respect between our two nations,” said Sheffield. “It is an honor for the United States to stand alongside you (Timor-Leste), to learn from your experiences and to share our own.”



The U.S. was able to successfully complete every project and exercise planned for DbD24 just 16 days after officially opening the exercise.



The DbD24 participants overcame various challenges, such as equipment malfunctions and equipment delivery delays, to ensure a successful event. Despite these setbacks, each line of effort put into action for this iteration of DbD24 was successful.



Da Silva stated his “gratitude to the U.S. forces, their effort during the exercise, and the F-FDTL’s dedication to learning from the U.S,” and continued his speech, sharing his astonishment with the ENCAP and the 100-meter range.



The 100-meter range, completed June 20, allowed the U.S. to directly contribute to the proficiency of the F-FDTL and its soldiers by providing them a dedicated place to train on their weapons. The subject matter expert exchanges enhanced the knowledge of over 60 different subject matter experts within the F-FDTL, allowing them to share the knowledge and create a stronger fighting force. The engineering civic action program, which renovated the Bela Vista Eskola, improved the teaching conditions for the local children.



“I am proud to say that the existing relationship between the two nations has only improved since the beginning of the exercise,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eric Ross, the Army forces construction technician assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. “Our partnership can only grow as we move into the future.”



The F-FDTL and the U.S. began hosting this exercise in 2021. After four iterations of the exercise, the U.S. and Timor-Leste do not see an end anytime soon as they plan to continue this budding partnership.



DbD24 was a premier exercise that allowed the U.S. to show that relationships with partner countries matter. The exercise contributed to the solidification of USARPAC’s mission for a free and open Indo-Pacific and illustrated that the U.S. Army is consistently setting the conditions for success.