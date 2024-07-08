SMDC’s Deputy Commander for Operations receives first star

Photo By Dottie White | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Space and Missile Defense Command,...... read more read more Photo By Dottie White | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Space and Missile Defense Command, and Jennifer Dawber, wife of SMDC Deputy Commanding General for Operations Brig. Gen. John L. Dawber, pin on Dawber's new rank during his promotion ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 12, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Dottie White) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command deputy commanding general for operations formally joined the general officer ranks during a promotion ceremony July 12 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



While Brig. Gen. John L. Dawber received his first star during the ceremony, his effective date of rank fell on July 4 - a date he said signifies the birth of the nation and, ultimately, the greater purpose of his and fellow Soldiers’ lives.



“As I'm a patchwork of so many people that I've served with and those that have been brought into my life, I'd like to dedicate today's ceremony to all of them, and to all of you,” Dawber said during the ceremony. “I'm so grateful for this promotion. It means I get to continue serving this country that I love so much.”



Dawber, a native of Copperas Cove, Texas, was commissioned from Hardin-Simmons University in the Air Defense Artillery branch and went on to serve crucial, and often consecutive, operational roles stateside and abroad. Dawber became the SMDC deputy commander for operations in June 2023 after serving as the deputy commander for DAMO-Fires, HQDA DCS G-3/5/7 in Arlington, Virginia.



Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of SMDC and officiating officer for the ceremony, said Dawber’s path to brigadier general - including a stint in the private sector before deciding to rejoin the Army - has been “truly impressive,” noting how just a small fraction of all commissioned officers in the Army, and even less from the Air Defense Artillery branch, become general officers.



Gainey also said his and Dawber’s paths in air defense artillery crossed multiple times throughout their respective careers, each time allowing their families to connect and support one another.



“John is dedicated, smart, articulate - everything we look for in our senior leaders,” Gainey said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done. I reflect back on the work that you’ve done for me personally in the times that I’ve called on you to serve in each tough capacity.”



Dawber’s wife, Jennifer, and Gainey then pinned on his new rank, with Maj. Gen. (Ret) Michael T. Morrissey, a former director of strategy, plans, and policy for U.S. Space Command, present on stage.



Dawber then took the oath of office administered by Gainey and the two unfurled the one-star flag presented by Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley, command sergeant major for SMDC. Dawber was also presented with his promotion certificate, a one-star belt and the symbolic general officer M-17 sidearm produced exclusively for general officers.



In his remarks, Dawber thanked his mother, who immigrated to the United States in 1974 and who died in 2015 after a brief battle with cancer.



“I’m driven every day to never let her leap of faith to be in vain and am forever grateful for what had to be one of the scariest choices of her life,” he said. “Mom, I promise to never, ever squander your sacrifice.”



Dawber concluded by thanking his wife, son and other family for their unconditional love and thanked servicemembers for their support and faith in his leadership.



“You've offset so much sacrifice with understanding and you've countered many disappointments with encouragement,” Dawber said to his wife, Jennifer. “You’ve always embraced extended families the Army gave us and you’ve never known any strangers.”



“I humbly accept this promotion in honor of all of them and all of you,” he said. “Thank you for giving me purpose.”