Daggers Render Honors to Outgoing Commander, Welcome New One

Photo By Spc. Maximilian Weaver | U.S. Army Col. Johnny Sutton, outgoing commander of 5th Armored Brigade, address the audience following the 5th Armored Brigade Change of Command ceremony and his retirement ceremony held at Noel Field on Fort Bliss, Texas, July 10, 2024. Sutton relinquished command of the Dagger Brigade and retired after 28 years of distinguished service to the U.S. Army. During his remarks, Sutton thanked his family, friends, and the command's Soldiers for their support during the dual ceremonies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Weaver)

FORT BLISS, Texas – The 5th Armored Brigade held a change of command ceremony for outgoing commander, Col. Johnny R. Sutton III, and welcomed Col. Douglas F. Serie as the new commander of the Dagger Brigade at 1st Lt. Paul A. Noel Field on Fort Bliss, Texas, July 10, 2024.



Serie takes command of the 5th Armored Brigade, an active component/reserve component unit, responsible for training selected U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard units west of the Mississippi River before they deploy to conduct military operations overseas.



“To the Dagger Brigade Soldiers, you are the heart and soul of this unit,” said Serie. “I’m honored to be among such a distinguished group of men and women. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence and embody the core values of duty, honor, and country in everything we do.

I’m excited about the journey ahead and confident about our collective ability to overcome any obstacle and achieve mission success.”



Serie also thanked Sutton for his dedication and service to the Soldiers of the Dagger Brigade during his two years of command.



“Your leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to this brigade have been nothing short of outstanding,” said Serie, incoming commander, 5th Armored Brigade. “Your influence will be felt long after today, and I am grateful for the solid foundation you have laid.”



Maj. Gen. William A. Ryan III, First Army Division West commanding general, presided over the change of command. It was followed by a retirement ceremony underscoring Sutton's more than 28 years of exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the U.S. Army and its surrounding communities.



“Anyone who has worked with you [Sutton] across the enterprise knows what an incredibly confident, loyal, selfless, passionate, and dedicated teammate and leader you are,” said Ryan. “Your ability to build relationships and the care and concern you have for every Soldier and Family member in your command simply make the difference.”



Since first enlisting in the U.S. Army, Sutton has achieved more than most. A distinguished graduate from the University of Tennessee, Sutton attended the Army War College and recently served as Chief of Staff for the Defense Security Cooperation Management Office in Afghanistan. He assumed command of the 5th Armored Brigade in June 2022.



Sutton's legacy of excellence and service remains a guiding light for all who had the privilege of serving under his command as he embarks on the next chapter of his journey.



“After a brilliant 28-year career, he steps out of uniform with a wonderful family by his side and a reputation beyond reproach, admired by many,” said Ryan. “I know that although they all [Soldiers] can’t be here today, there are thousands of others who served with, and salute you today, respect and admire you as a Soldier, a great combat leader, friend, mentor, coach and battle buddy.”



Members of the First Army and Fort Bliss communities extended gratitude to Sutton, his wife Michelle, and their two children, Caitlyn and Bryce, for providing guidance, selfless service, and support during this time. Sutton was presented the Legion of Merit, Soldier for Life pin, and a folded flag rendering his final salute in service.



“It’s been a privilege to serve the nation,” said Sutton. “To the Soldiers and their Families, it’s been a blessing to have served with all of you and those who couldn't be here today. Michelle, Caitlyn, Bryce, I’m so grateful for all you’ve done. This life is only possible with full commitment from family.”