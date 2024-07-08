Recruit Defies Odds to Follow Dream of Becoming Marine

Photo By Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Carlos Paz-Sosa, center, a Marine with India Company, 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Carlos Paz-Sosa, center, a Marine with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, and Staff Sgt. Aubrey Larsen, Paz-Sosa's recruiter in Riverside County, California, far left, and family members pose for a group photo following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, July 12, 2024. Paz-Sosa was highlighted due to his impressive transformation, losing more than 100 lbs. in order to become a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, Calif. – U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Carlos Paz-Sosa, who was recruited out of Recruiting Station Riverside, wasn’t always the most physically fit growing up; he struggled with his weight throughout his childhood. During his senior year of high school, he decided he wanted to embark on the journey of becoming a Marine. However, this would prove to be no easy task. If he wanted to have the privilege of going to recruit training, he’d have to lose more than 100 lbs.



“It took about a year,” Paz-Sosa, a Marine with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, said about his weight loss journey. “It took a lot of going to the gym and eating healthy. My mom makes good food, so portion control was probably the hardest part.”



Not only did he have the support of his recruiter, but his family also saw his desire to join the Marine Corps as something that would have a positive impact on his life. Having been overweight for most of his life, once they saw him starting to lose weight they realized how important this journey this would be for him.



“My mom was really supportive,” Paz-Sosa stated. “She said, ‘If this is what you want to do go ahead.’ My brother definitely talked some smack at first, but once I started to make progress; he began to support me, which was a really good feeling.”



Today, Paz-Sosa has accomplished his goal; he graduated recruit training on July 12, 2024. His journey through bootcamp has been had its literal uphill battles at times, but those around him have noticed a change in who he was and who he is now.



His Senior Drill Instructor, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Douglas Perez, noticed Paz-Sosa was a little more reserved than some of the other recruits. As time went on, he began to see a change in him.



“When Pvt. Paz-Sosa first got to the platoon, he was very timid,” Perez stated. “He didn’t communicate well. As time progressed there was a giant change. He became more vocal with the platoon. If he saw somebody mess up, he’d go fix them; and he kept losing weight throughout training. His transformation was pretty noticeable.”



Paz-Sosa formed strong bonds during recruit training. There was one Marine in particular who he got very close with.



“Pvt. Lincoln Jameson was my rack mate for the entirety of boot camp,” Paz-Sosa said. “We would give each other a hard time here and there, but at the end of the day we are now Marines and probably best friends for life.”



Paz-Sosa’s mother, Maria Sosa, spoke with pride when talking about seeing her son for the first time in three months.



“When I first saw him, I said, ‘I love you. I’m so proud of you,’” Sosa explained.



His recruiter, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Aubrey Larsen, was impressed by his transformation and determination while going through recruit training.



“When I first saw him, I was like, ‘Where’s the other half of you?,’” Larsen exclaimed. “He had lost so much weight before he left and even more while he was in training. I asked him, ‘Did you believe you were going to make it?’ and he said, ‘Yes. The whole time.’”



She also reflected on his thoughtfulness during a time when some recruits might get tunnel vision and think to only write their closest friends or family. Paz-Sosa’s empathy for others shined through in an unexpected way.



“Something that stood out to me was a letter in which he wrote every single poolee,” Larsen stated. “He wrote catered letters for all of them. Every letter was so personal. He wrote about 15 of them; it was incredible.”



As he concludes recruit training, Paz-Sosa brings with him the knowledge and experience of what it feels like to accomplish a hard-won goal. Additionally, Paz-Sosa found joy in helping others along the way.



“Some of the recruits needed more help than I did, and helping them felt really good,” Paz-Sosa explained. “It was a heartwarming experience to help them become Marines. The entire experience was definitely worth it – look where we are now.”



Paz-Sosa's journey from struggling with weight to becoming a Marine exemplifies the essence of resiliency and camaraderie. His story is a powerful reminder that the path to achieving one's goals is paved with hard work, determination, and the unwavering support of family and friends.