Iditarod dining facility to close for $5.9 million renovation

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA — The Iditarod Dining Facility at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is scheduled to undergo extensive renovations and improvements and will serve its last meal July 26, before closing for an extended period.



A total of $5.9 million will be allocated to revamping the dining facility to ensure the continued provision of quality meals for JBER personnel.



The nine-month renovation project will concentrate on replacing and upgrading kitchen operations including drainage, flooring and piping, as well as installing new counters and cabinets in the serving area. Furthermore, the Provisions on Demand flight kitchen, or POD, is also scheduled for a one-month construction period starting in October.



“I’m really proud of our team and the partnership we have with the Air Force Services Center, for coming together and securing the funds to make these much-needed renovations to Iditarod,” said Christine Kaleikini, 673d Force Support Squadron director. “We strive to provide a quality experience to our customers, and I’m confident the investment in these projects will enhance the Airmen’s experience by upgrading our equipment and improving the ambiance. It will allow for better functionality in the back of the facility and lead to increased operational efficiencies and cost savings.”



All active-duty Airmen receive a basic allowance for sustenance, or BAS, entitlement, including those residing in the dormitories. Currently, members on essential station messing (ESM) – meaning those who generally eat in the dining facility without paying cash – have a meal deduction offsetting the BAS entitlement. During the DFAC closure, the roughly 700 Airmen on ESM will notice on their Leave and Earnings Statement that meal deductions will stop.



“The 673d Comptroller Squadron Finance team is committed to ensuring impacted Airmen receive accurate entitlements,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Flanagan, 673d Comptroller Squadron commander. “We are diligently working with our installation partners and higher headquarters to stay in front of this effort.”



The Iditarod dining facility underwent its most recent significant renovation in 2011. Since that time, the dining facility has not seen any further substantial upgrades.



U.S. Air Force Col. Dustin Hansen, 673d Mission Support Group commander, said the temporary closure will affect a lot of people. However, when the Iditarod reopens next spring, service members will experience a high-performing DFAC that reflects excellence, one of the Air Force’s core values.



“I want to thank our faithful customers for their agility to adapt within a changing environment; your positive attitude is exactly what it takes to win,” said Hansen. “I also want to thank our front-line supervisors and First Sergeants for guiding our warfighters as they adjust to new dining options and a different basic allowance for sustenance (BAS) rate. Finally, I want to thank the team of professionals for the architectural and financial rigor they poured into making this legendary DFAC even better. And upon our return, we shall dine in the halls commensurate with the highest standards of warriors who are poised to fight and win anytime, anywhere.”



Airmen who will be making the change from eating at the DFAC to cooking their meals or eating at restaurants and other venues have the full support of the installation, leaders said.



“We are working with our base partners at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Defense Commissary Agency and the 773d FSS to augment additional feeding options and appreciate and value everyone’s patience and understanding during this lengthy renovation period,” said Kaleikini.



The new and improved Iditarod DFAC is scheduled to reopen in April, 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Story: Iditarod dining facility to close for $5.9 million renovation, by Amn Moises Vasquez