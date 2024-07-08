From the Streets to Soldier: Grad credits ChalleNGe Academy for success

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. – Pigtown is a neighborhood in the southwest of Baltimore, bordered by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the east, Monroe Street to the west, Russell Street to the south, and West Pratt Street to the north. Pigtown's name dates back to the late 1800s when pigs were herded through the streets on the way to the slaughterhouse.



It is also where Sgt. 1st Class Romeo Santos, a recruiter and retention noncommissioned officer with the Maryland Army National Guard’s Recruiting Retention Battalion, called home growing up as a child. Still, Santos was not always Sgt. 1st Class Santos. Before the military, he was living out his days as a troubled youth in the streets of Baltimore, where he eventually found himself facing the wrath of a judge.



“I got in trouble a lot,” said Santos. “I got caught stealing, and I was arrested.”



Santos said the judge gave him an ultimatum. He could choose to give up his freedom and go to a juvenile detention center or attempt to turn his life around and enroll in Freestate ChalleNGe Academy.



“I remember vividly when the judge was berating me,” said Santos. “My aunt was there, my grandmother was there, and she was crying. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I got to do something with my life. I don't think I'm made for these streets.’”



Santos left the streets for FCA, a 22-week residential quasi-military school aimed at improving the lives of 16 to 18-year-olds. He credits FCA with instilling discipline and structure in his life.



“Coming from the streets, you know what it’s like to grow up poor and hungry but to have structure, you don’t really experience that,” said Santos. “Having the discipline to make my bed, stand at parade rest and attention, those basic fundamentals of the military army values were instilled into my life at a very young age.”



Santos credits his older cousin, retired Sgt. 1st Class Charlie Bury Jr., Maryland Army National Guard, for his aspiration to become a soldier.



“When you grow up poor and somebody gets out of the neighborhood, they’re like a celebrity,” said Santos. “Back in the 80s, when he joined, I was a little guy, and he would give me a BDU (Battle Dress Uniform) cap with rank on it, and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”



Santos recalls the BDU cap as one of his favorite hats to wear when he was a little kid in the streets of Baltimore. Now, as a recruiter, Santos frequently gives away MDARNG-branded hats in his line of work.



“Being a recruiter in the MDARNG is incredibly rewarding,” said Santos. “I take pride in helping young people decide one of the biggest decisions in their lives.”



Santos has been in the military for 25 years, 15 of which were active service. When he retires, he plans to continue to serve his community.

“I think mentorship is important,” said Santos. “I am very interested in mentoring with FCA and telling my story.



The Maryland Military Department’s FCA has been telling similar success stories since 1993, graduating approximately 3,000+ cadets from the program over 62 class cycles. Class 63 is set to begin on July 14, 2024, and the program is now recruiting for its January 2025 class (Class 64). Visit https://freestatemil.maryland.gov/ to register for a virtual information session.

