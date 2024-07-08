Retiree Appreciation Day connects Minot's past, present

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. — Team Minot hosted 43 military retirees and family members during Retiree Appreciation Day here, July 12.



Retiree Appreciation Day is an annual event held at Minot AFB where military retirees can enjoy a day of fun, camaraderie, appreciation, and support. This year’s event included a tour of a B-52H Stratofortress hangar, missile launch training facility, and a social Q&A with senior leaders assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing.



“It’s very important for us to hold events like this for our retirees and their families,” said Abigail Kinder, 5th Bomb Wing chief of community relations. “We want them to know that our appreciation and support for them doesn’t end when they get out of the military.”



A number of supporting organizations from the local area also attended the event. These included the Ward County Veteran Services Organization, North Dakota Military Outreach, Vet Centers of North Dakota, North Dakota Job Service, Civil Air Patrol, Military and Family Readiness Center, Defense Commissary Agency, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, TRICARE and Air Force Sergeants Association.



“The supporting agencies at this event are here to provide the resources necessary for retirees and their families to thrive, whether it’s right after retirement or later in life,” said Kinder.



Minot and the surrounding region is home to thousands of military retirees and their families, many of whom were previously stationed here. These events give current servicemembers the opportunity to support and show appreciation to those who served before them.



“[This event] was great and the tour of the B-52 was great,” said Freddie Rios, a military retiree. “I worked with the B-52 from 1963 until I retired. It’s an old faithful, my favorite plane.”



Retirees interested in attending future retiree events can email their contact information to the 5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at v35bw.pa@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 16:58 Story ID: 476090 Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retiree Appreciation Day connects Minot's past, present, by SrA Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.