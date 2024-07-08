U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District begins $15M Algoma breakwater repair.

Photo By Emily Helton | Crews from Roen Salvage Co., from Sturgeon Bay, Wisc. use a vibratory hammer to drive...... read more read more Photo By Emily Helton | Crews from Roen Salvage Co., from Sturgeon Bay, Wisc. use a vibratory hammer to drive metal piles into bedrock on the Algoma south breakwater. Concrete will encapsulate the wall, replacing the deteriorating 90 year old structure. The project is being managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District and will be completed in June 2026. see less | View Image Page

Repairs began last month on the Algoma south breakwater repair project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). The structure protects the recreational harbor in Algoma, Wisc. with the south wall measuring just over 1500ft.



The existing structure is being demolished 3ft down, then will be encapsulated in concrete and sheet pile.



“The original breakwater was a timber cribbing structure built in the 1880s and it was topped off with concrete in 1934. It has been here about 90 years and it's time for an upgrade”, says Tim Mayeshiba, Project Engineer and Construction Representative for USACE.



Mayeshiba notes that due to the age of the structure, loss of fill stone has created holes in the wall where materials and waves have been getting pushed through over the years.



“It’s lost some of its structural stability, so it was overdue to be repaired and rebuilt back to do what it was meant to be doing.”



Not only does the breakwater protect public and private marinas, it helps protect against upriver erosion, protecting businesses and houses along the Algoma River.



The harbor maintenance will continue as USACE plans to contract for work on the north breakwater next year.



The contract for the current project was awarded to Roen Salvage, Co. out of Sturgeon Bay, Wisc. Cost of the south breakwater project is $15M and is scheduled for completion in June 2026.