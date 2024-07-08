Celebrating National Therapeutic Recreation Week: Innovative therapies for Service Members

FORT LIBERTY, NC-- In recognition of National Therapeutic Recreation Week, the Intrepid Spirit Center on Fort Liberty highlights the innovative therapies that supports the recovery of service members.



Ancillary Services Chief and Physical Therapist, Lieutenant Commander Courtney Jones shares insights into the center’s newest equipment that they have been implementing.



"We're using virtual reality to simulate real-world environments to help patients overcome challenges like motion sensitivity and anxiety."



This device simulates environments like a busy shopping mall, an elevator, escalator, or a busy subway to assess how the service member responds. The goal is to tailor their treatment to their specific needs and reactions.

The virtual reality system is a game-changer for patients, providing a safe space to confront and overcome obstacles.



"It's like a video game, but it's actually brain rehab,” said Jones.



With this equipment they can track progress and improvements which motivates service members when they see the positive changes they have made.



Beyond virtual reality, the center offers innovative therapies like a Horticulture Program focused on mindfulness and stress reduction. Service members participate in gardening activities at the facility, where they plant and tend to various vegetables. This helps them stay focused and engaged and promotes calmness and relaxation while providing a sense of accomplishment and purpose.



The centers’ innovative interdisciplinary approach is making a real difference in the lives of service members. By providing engaging and effective therapies, the center supports patients in building strength, confidence, and resilience.



The Intrepid Spirit center delivers comprehensive care through a multidisciplinary team that takes a holistic approach, considering every aspect of the individuals life. This integrated team uses a thorough evaluation process to assess service members from all angles including physical, cognitive emotional, nutritional, social, and spiritual perspectives. By examining how an injury or condition impacts daily functioning, the team develops a personalized plan to address the unique needs of each service member.



"We're working together as a team to support our patient’s recovery and well-being. It's not just about physical therapy it's about addressing the whole person," said Jones.



The innovative therapies and holistic approach are revolutionizing the way service members recover from injuries and conditions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology like virtual reality and incorporating mindfulness and horticultural therapy, the intrepid Spirit is providing comprehensive care that addresses the unique needs of each service member.

As we celebrate National Therapeutic Recreation Week, we honor the dedication and expertise of professionals like those at the Intrepid Spirit Center who are making a lasting impact on the lives of service members.

For more information about the Intrepid Center visit https://womack.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Brain-Injury-Medicine

