Senior enlisted leaders from 13 nations connect and collaborate at RIMPAC 2024

Senior enlisted leaders and advisors from partner nations pose for a group photo while touring USS Bowfin (SS-287) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 on July 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kathleen Gorby)

The symposium spanned three days and included tours of Pearl Harbor historic sites, social events, and breakout sessions. Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Trenton Schmidt, assigned to Commander, U.S. Third Fleet, planned the symposium to bring partners together and find common ground.

“In the Navy we know that our people are our asymmetric advantage,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander U.S. Third Fleet and RIMPAC Combined Task Force Commander. “Our senior enlisted leaders are integral to connecting our Sailors with their mission and this symposium gives them the tools to effectively communicate strategic intent and cultivate relationships with their counterparts across the Indo-Pacific Region.”

“The symposium’s intent is to connect senior enlisted to share common challenges and priorities,” said Schmidt.

The highlight of the symposium was a seminar hosted by the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS) that facilitated discussion on topics like integrated deterrence, grey zone activities, security assistance, capabilities, defense industrial opportunities, and climate change.

“This was an awesome opportunity to have the type of discussion that doesn’t happen in more formal settings,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt noted that while the subject matter was not typical for a senior enlisted symposium, senior enlisted leaders have an important role to play when it comes to building readiness and resilience in the maritime domain.

“If you want to be an effective leader, you have to have an understanding of this stuff. When our senior enlisted understand these concepts, we can better advise our senior officers,” said Schmidt. “We can also message better to Sailors so they fully understand their role in the mission. All of these concepts directly affect our Sailors.”

