93d AGOW Changes Command

The Airmen of the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing welcomed Col. John Blocher, incoming 93d AGOW commander, and said farewell to Col. Timothy Hood, outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony, July 11, 2024, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga.



This ceremony was the formal transition of command authority to Blocher who has been entrusted with leading the 93d AGOW which provides environmental intelligence, forward-based command and control, precision strike, and austere air base defense capabilities for the joint force.



“This is a unique time in Air Force history,” Blocher said. “The Chief of Staff and the Secretary have asked us to re-optimize for great power competition. What I see there is opportunity. It’s opportunity to say we’re not going to do things the way we’ve done them for the past 20 years, we’re going to look to the future…and we’re going to solve the problems the [Air Force] and the United States of America needs us to solve for them.”



“That is what the Air Force needs today, brave, courageous Airmen willing to take that opportunity,” Blocher said. “To the men and women of the 93d AGOW, thank you for being exceptional, and I am very excited that I get to place my trust in you.”



Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, offering remarks on the importance of the 93d AGOW Spartans.



“This wing’s sustained excellence is not simply because of technology or machines, but rather our most precious resource, our people,” Lyons said. “It is because of the Spartans in front of us today that we remain the most dominant joint force on the planet.”



Lyons went on to acknowledge Blocher as an ideal successor with the knowledge and experience needed to command this wing. Blocher recently served as commander of the 1st Air Support Operations Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, where he oversaw four squadrons providing Tactical Air Control Party and Combat Weather capabilities across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



During Hood’s final address to the 93d AGOW Airmen he’s commanded over the last two years, he wished Blocher well and commended his Airmen for their continuous hard work and devotion to the mission.



“It’s been an absolute pleasure to serve beside you,” Hood said. “Over the past two years, I have witnessed you accomplish great things, and I am blessed to have been a part of this team. I could not have asked for a better last assignment or a better team to share it with.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:36 Story ID: 476079 Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 93d AGOW Changes Command, by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.