Air Force Contracted Fire Department Lends Helping Hand to Gila Bend Emergencies

The 56th Range Management Office Goldwater Range Fire Department has a variety of vehicles assigned to the unit that help them be able to respond to any emergency that may arise, Mar. 21, 2024, at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Arizona. They have three crash trucks, two fire engines, one tanker, one ambulance, and one rescue vehicle with the jaws of life.

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Whether it’s aircraft incidents, flooding, warehouse fires, vehicle accidents, or wildfires, this team of Air Force contracted firefighters isn’t known for shying away when it comes to lending a helping hand.



About 60 miles southwest of the Phoenix metropolitan, lies a quaint town most have not heard of. Named after the 90-degree bend in the Gila River, Gila Bend played a significant role in the early history of the southwest.



The town of around 1,900 people has been known for centuries primarily as a place for travelers to stop and rest. As to be expected, with any town of that size, services can be somewhat limited.



Gila Bend’s fire department consists of about 29 part-time employees or volunteers who have various levels of certifications in fire and medical treatment. But most also hold full-time positions elsewhere in the community.



Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field is approximately four miles south of the town of Gila Bend. The airfield encompasses 1,885 acres of land, east of Highway 85. It is all managed by the 56th Range Management Office out of Luke Air Force Base.



The primary mission of GBAFAF is the same as when it was an active-duty base; to support users of the Barry M. Goldwater Range and serve as a hub for range maintenance activities. Military aircraft routinely use GBAFAF for practicing traffic patterns and emergency simulated engine flameout procedures. The airfield is also used for emergency and divert recoveries of military aircraft when the aircraft is unable to make it to their home station.



Much like everything else in the area, most have not heard of GBAFAF, let alone the Goldwater Range Fire Department that lies on the installation.



The fire department is run by Air Force contractors through the 56 RMO. They respond to any emergencies on GBAFAF as well as on BMGR East. In addition to Air Force properties, they also often assist their neighboring unit in Gila Bend with emergencies in town and the surrounding area.



“The Gila Bend Fire Department is a small volunteer department with a small budget,” said Arelia Henry, Gila Bend Fire Department Fire Chief. “We are very lucky to have the support provided by the Goldwater Range Fire Department. They are always more than happy to come out and help.”



The town of Gila Bend and 56th Fighter Wing have a Mutual Aid Agreement which is an agreement between agencies meant to assist one another on request by furnishing personnel, equipment, and/or expertise in a specified manner when either party experiences an incident that exceeds the organization's capabilities.



“With our tanker truck currently in the shop for maintenance, the Goldwater Fire Department has been stepping in to assist more often over the past few months,” Henry said.



The Goldwater Range Fire Department has 32 employees, mostly military veterans, which include 25 full-time and seven part-time personnel. Their department comprises of six firefighters who are qualified paramedics, 25 firefighters who are certified emergency medical technicians, and one employee who is solely a paramedic, which isn’t standard for the traditional fire department.



“When you are dealing with life-threatening emergencies time is of the essence,” said Craig Caraker, Goldwater Range Fire Department Assistant Chief. “Being out here we don’t have time on our side because we are 70 miles from a trauma center, so we have to be prepared with a paramedic on call when we come across critical patients.”



The team’s mission is unique even before the assistance they provide to the local community. They are assigned to take care of Air Force assets along with providing services for visiting units in a remote location. They are responsible for providing emergency services across more than one million acres. During the summer months, they also monitor BMGR wildfires.



“We really do have a great group of professionals here,” said Christopher Horsman, Goldwater Range Fire Department Fire Chief. “Most have some sort of military background they’ve either served or are still serving in the Guard or Reserves and their skillsets are beneficial to both the Air Force and our neighbors.”



Throughout the years the Goldwater Range Fire Department has held significant roles when it comes to safety in the Gila Bend community and the surrounding areas.



“We as a fire department and as a community in general are lucky to have them nearby,” said Henry. “We understand when they are unable to respond due to their primary duties, but they are always willing to help when they are able.”