Army takes home gold at multi-service Summer Olympics

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Army dominated and took home the gold medal after this year’s Summer Olympics here June 24-28.



After five days of events at various locations throughout the base, Team Army stood victorious on the podium to be crowned this year’s champion.



“The Army taking the overall gold speaks volumes about those involved and adds to the long history of Fort Dix,” said Col. Robert Schoppert, who serves as the G3 for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. “It was incredible to witness the comradery and esprit de corps from the Army team, as well as the teams from the other services.”



Service members from all branches fostered some friendly competition during this year’s varied events, which were hosted by the U.S. Air Force’s 87th Force Support Squadron.



“The last event of the games was the tug-of-war, which saw spectators and competitors alike jump in to try their hand on the rope,” Schoppert explained. “It was a testament to the Army team’s ability and confidence as they took on and beat all opponents.



“It was only when the other services banded together that the Army team lost,” he added.



This year marks the 15th anniversary of Fort Dix, McGuire Air Force Base and Lakehurst Naval Air Engineering Station combining to form JBMDL, the only tri-service base in the nation.



To honor that, competitors were challenged to 15 events. From basketball to weightlifting and a round of golf, these events were based on working together as a team for the best outcome, but the coming together of each branch of service was the ultimate win.



“What stood out to me most was the ability of all the athletes to excel at multiple events,” Schoppert said. “At the closing ceremony, there were multiple Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and Airmen with multiple event medals – that alone speaks volumes to the physical readiness of America’s fighting forces.



“You could see the pride on the faces of all the competitors, and how that pride carries over to their services’ mission accomplishment,” he added.

